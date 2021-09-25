Adamawa PDP chairman promises credible congresses

The Adamawa State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), A. T. Shehu has assured supporters of fair and credible congress. Shehu stated this on Friday, while speaking to newsmen at the party Secretariat in Yola, the State capital. The Chairman urged supporters of the party to turn out for the congresses across the state which is scheduled to take place on Saturday across the 21 local government areas in the state. According to him, the party from national, zonal and state had agreed to allow all those in the structure of the party to return.

Shehu said by the party’s constitution and the electoral act guiding the rules and conduct of all elections, returning those in the structure is part of the consensus which entails a lot to the party. The state party boss also revealed that the national level of the PDP has instructed that those who have served for two terms in any position of the party without a problem should be allowed by the stakeholders to shift to any other office to contest.

