Adamawa people are trustworthy, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari, has described the people of Adamawa State, as trustworthy and worthy of emulation. President Buhari made the remark on Friday at the palace of the Lamido of Adamawa, where he went to condole with the State over the demise of one of its prominent son, Ahmed Joda.

“From my days as a military ruler to even now that I am a civilian President, I have found Adamawa people to be very reliable and trustworthy,” he said. It was in that premise, “that when I became the President in 2015, I made one of them the Minister in charge of the Federal Capital Territory Abuja, a very difficult task but I’m not disappointed, he is doing a good job”. Buhari described the late Ahmed Joda as “equally a good and hardworking person, who headed my transition committee in 2015. “The only thing I can say to Adamawa people is, thank you; I appreciate all you have done for me. “He prayed for the souls of the departed to rest in peace.”

The State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, had earlier welcomed the President to Adamawa as he thanked him for identifying with them in their moment of grief. He said the State lost three illustrious sons recently and it was a trying moment for the State government and all citizens of Adamawa. Governor Fintiri thanked the President for sending a delegation earlier in the week as well as coming personally to condole with the State. “Just a few days ago you sent a powerful delegation led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and today you are here personally to condole with us. We thank you sir for this show of love,” he said.

