News

Adamawa physically challenged: Fintiri insensitive to our plight

Posted on Author Clement Ekong Yola

Persons living with disability (PLWD) in Adamawa State yesterday accused Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri’s administration of discrimination and insensitivity towards them.

 

A statement signed by Adamawa State Chairman of Joint National Association of Persons With Disability, Engr. Sani Sabo, accused the state government of marginalising people with disability in the state, adding that all efforts to get the issue regularised fell into deaf ears.

 

Sabo noted that his organisation had been making futile efforts to smoothen the rough edges since June 19, 2020, but that the government had remained adamant to their demands and concerns, stressing that the members would stage a protest in seven days if the situation persisted.

 

The statement noted that the governor’s consistent refusal to give them the necessary recognition was in contravention of Nigeria’s constitution which abhors any form of maltreatment or discrimination against PLWD.

 

“We wish to state that we have been discriminated against by your government and treated as non-citizens in contravention of section 42 (2) of the Constitution Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended.

 

“As members of this group, we accord the government recognition as citizen of this country Section 16(2) of Constitution (FRN) 1999 recognises our existence as citizens.

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

