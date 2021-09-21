Adamawa Police arrest 1,184 criminal gang members in 8 months

The Adamawa State Police Command said it has arrested over 1,184 high profile suspected criminals between January to date across the state. The suspects include kidnappers, armed robbers, bandits, shilla boys and rapists, among others.

The State Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Adamu Alhaji told newsmen that already, 464 of the suspects have been convicted in various courts of competent jurisdiction, while 720 others are undergoing trial.

The Commissioner also gave an insight into the killing of seven persons in Dasin Bwate in Furore Local Government Area of the state in which 21 suspects have been nabbed in connection with the crime.

According to the Commissioner, with the enactment of the Violence Against Persons Acts (VAPP), the command has prosecuted over 50 persons for gender based violence cases across the state and rescued some rape survivors.

Aliyu Alhaji also disclosed that the command was also able to burst notorious interstate highway robbers terrorising the people on Numan-Gombe road.

According to him, investigation further led to the recovery of 20 AK47 rifles, 3 G3 rifles, 2 pump actions, 7 single barrels guns, 11 locally fabricated guns, 600 rounds of live ammunition, 115 cartridges and 8 stolen motor vehicles among others.

He assured Adamawa people that the officers of the command have keyed into the “drive of Zero tolerance to corruption which has been reduced tremendously”, adding that the public should be “watch dog” and report any deviation to security agents.

On capacity building, the Commissioner explained that the command has trained and retrained officers through workshops and seminars organised by some NGO’s to enhance capacity of officers and men

