Metro & Crime

Adamawa Police arrest 1,184 criminal gang members in 8 months

Posted on Author Clement Ekong, Yola Comment(0)

The Adamawa State Police Command said it has arrested over 1,184 high profile suspected criminals between January to date across the state. The suspects include kidnappers, armed robbers, bandits, shilla boys and rapists, among others.

 

The State Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Adamu Alhaji told newsmen that already, 464 of the suspects have been convicted in various courts of competent jurisdiction, while 720 others are undergoing trial.

 

The Commissioner also gave an insight into the killing of seven persons in Dasin Bwate in Furore Local Government Area of the state in which 21 suspects have been nabbed in connection with the crime.

 

According to the Commissioner, with the enactment of the Violence Against Persons Acts (VAPP), the command has prosecuted over 50 persons for gender based violence cases across the state and rescued some rape survivors.

 

Aliyu Alhaji also disclosed that the command was also able to burst notorious interstate highway robbers terrorising the people on Numan-Gombe road.

 

According to him, investigation further led to the recovery of 20 AK47 rifles, 3 G3 rifles, 2 pump actions, 7 single barrels guns, 11 locally fabricated guns, 600 rounds of live ammunition, 115 cartridges and 8 stolen motor vehicles among others.

 

He assured Adamawa people that the officers of the command have keyed into the “drive of Zero tolerance to corruption which has been reduced tremendously”, adding that the public should be “watch dog” and report any deviation to security agents.

 

On capacity building, the Commissioner explained that the command has trained and retrained officers through workshops and seminars organised by some NGO’s to enhance capacity of officers and men

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

LASU’s best graduating student gets Sanwo-Olu’s N5m

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu yesterday gave N5 million to the best graduating student of Lagos State University (LASU), Oladimeji Shotunde. The governor also gave Shotunde a post-graduate scholarship to any university in the world. The 22-year-old student was rewarded for finishing with the Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.95 on a scale of 5.0 […]
Metro & Crime

N33bn fraud: EFCC seeks dismissal of Mompha’s no-case motion

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has asked Justice Mohammed Liman of a Federal High Court in Lagos to dismiss the no-case motion filed by an internet celebrity, Ismail Mustapha, alias Mompha, who is currently standing trial for a 22-count charge of alleged N33 billion fraud alongside his firm, Ismalob Global Investment Limited. Mompha, […]
Metro & Crime

Alleged infidelity: Husband stabs wife to death, kills self

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

A father of two identified simply as Femi has reportedly stabbed his wife to death over alleged infidelity at the Lekki area of Lagos State.   The man thereafter committed suicide by drinking Sniper.     The incident occurred on Sunday at the Victory Park Estate, Lekki.   It was learnt that Femi had been […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica