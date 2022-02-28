Metro & Crime

Adamawa police arrest 18-year-old girl trying to sell kidnapped boy

Posted on Author Clement Ekong, Yola

The Adamawa State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of an 18-year-old girl, Blessing John, while searching for a ritualist to buy a boy she kidnapped. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, who confirmed the incident, said the suspect was ar-rested following a tipoff by a good Samaritan.

According to the PPRO, Blessing was alleged to have lured the boy (name withheld) from her neighbourhood in Michika and took him to Mubi in search of a buyer.

Nguroje said the lady told police investigators that she abducted the boy to raise money to buy a car and live a luxurious life. “Blessing John took the little boy to Mubi to sell, but when she could not reach out to the buyers on phone, she decided to search for  another buyer.

She ended up talking to the wrong person, who in turn informed the police,” he said. According to him, Blessing got in contact with a kidnapper during her recent visit to Mubi when a friend told her she could make money by supplying children to ritualists and human traffickers.

 

The police spokesman called on parents to look after their wards and report suspicious persons and movements to the nearest security post, adding that the suspect would soon be charged to court.

 

