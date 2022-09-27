Metro & Crime

Adamawa: Police arrest 44 suspects, recover 5 AK-47 rifles

T he Adamawa State Police Command has arrested no fewer than 44 suspected criminals and recovered several sophisticated weapons in and around the state.

 

The weapons recovered by the command include five AK-47 rifles, two rounds of live ammunition, laptop, computer accessories, pistols, locally made single barrel guns, two cars and 20 jerri cans of dozzy engine oil.

 

Others include cartons of hy  draulic oil, handsets, generator, television/electronic, cutlass, knife and other dangerous weapons, military uniforms and Keke Napep.

 

While parading the suspects, the State Commissioner of Police, Sikiru Akande said they were apprehended by operatives of the command during the week in connection with kidnapping activities, culpable homicide, rape, causing grievous hurt, house breaking, theft and other violent crimes in the state.

He said that the police operatives drawn from Crack Squad, Special Rapid Respond Squad, Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Divisional Police Headquarters to carry out a tactical and intelligence driven dusk to dawn raids of criminal hideouts in order to disconnect the crime network connecting to kidnapping activities and other violent  crimes.

The command according to him, will not allow space for any group of persons to temper with the peace of the state, saying that the command is empowered enough to respond to any treat. He said that they were poised to fight crime for peace and stability, explaining that the command is not resting on its oars in combating crime.

He commended the government and the good people of the state for the continued support they have been rendering, and assured that all the suspects will be diligently prosecuted on completion of investigation.

On the 2023 general election, CP Akande, disclosed that the command has designed a crime fighting strategy to clear pathways for a smooth electoral process and ensure public safety, public order and smooth electoral process in the countdown to the elections.

 

He charged all officers to boost the security of the public space towards guaranteeing a crime free environment for political campaigns.

 

