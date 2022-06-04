Adamawa Police arrest seven for killing man, 74 -year

Operatives of the Adamawa State Police Command have arrested seven suspects including three women in connection to the murder of a 74 year old man in Zira Gree, Gelegu village in Michika Local Government Area of the state. The suspects arrested by the police include; Tumba Dalle (68), Mary Kwoji (45), Deliver Tumba (28), Okoko Sini (28) and Esther Kwatri (34). Others are; Usa Okoko 20 and Husseini Kwoji 22, all residents of Kopale village in Michika. A statement issued by the command’s Spokesman, Mr. Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje on Friday, said that the suspects were arrested recently at various locations.
