Adamawa Police arrest seven for killing man, 74 -year

Posted on Author Clement Ekong Comment(0)

Operatives of the Adamawa State Police Command have arrested seven suspects including three women in connection to the murder of a 74 year old man in Zira Gree, Gelegu village in Michika Local Government Area of the state. The suspects arrested by the police include; Tumba Dalle (68), Mary Kwoji (45), Deliver Tumba (28), Okoko Sini (28) and Esther Kwatri (34). Others are; Usa Okoko 20 and Husseini Kwoji 22, all residents of Kopale village in Michika. A statement issued by the command’s Spokesman, Mr. Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje on Friday, said that the suspects were arrested recently at various locations.

 

News Top Stories

Jonathan canvases unity among political elite

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

      Former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, has urged the political elite in Nigeria to imbibe the Christian virtues of love, tolerance, and unity to build a united and prosperous country. Jonathan, who spoke yesterday at the 9th Bayelsa Thanksgiving Day in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, charged politicians in the state to emulate those in […]
News

Nigeria records 653 new cases of COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced the confirmation of 653 new cases of COVID-19, on Saturday, July 18. The 653 new cases were reported as follows: Lagos-115, Kwara-85, Enugu-80, FCT-78, Rivers-36, Ondo-35, Oyo-30, Katsina-28, Kaduna-19, Abia-19, Nasarawa-18, Plateau-17, Imo-16, Ogun-9, Ebonyi-9, Benue-9, Kano-9, Delta-8, Bauchi-7, Ekiti-6, Gombe-4, Bayelsa-4, Adamawa-4, Osun-4, Cross […]
News

2023: Urhobo will resist attempt to deny Central Zone governorship slot, says Gbagi

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As the race to picking the governorship slot of Delta State in the forthcoming 2023 general elections continues to generate interest, one of the leading aspirant, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, has cautioned against scheming Urhobo or Delta Central zone, whose turn it is to govern the state, out the race. “Every business of politics today in […]

