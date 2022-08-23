The Adamawa State Police Command yesterday paraded eight suspected ‘Shila boys’ as well as 23 other suspects in connection with various criminal activities, including culpable homicide, domestic violence, rape, causing grievous hurt, criminal conspiracy and kidnapping, among others.

The command also recovered one Toyota Starlet car (blue), five locally made single barrel guns, eight handsets, three machetes, one laptop, Tiger Generator, a dagger, two live cartridges, MP3, torchlight and hard drugs.

Speaking at the occasion, the state Commissioner of Police, Sikiru Akande, said that the command carried out a tactical and intelligence driven dusk to dawn raid of criminal hideouts and arrested the suspects.

Akande however lamented that culpable homicide and domestic violence are on the increase in the state despite government and security efforts aimed at reducing the spate and appealed to the general public not to relent in reporting such cases to the police.

He told newsmen that the suspects were arrested by the police operatives drawn from Crack Squad, Special Rapid Squad, Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Divisional Police headquarters.

According to him, the tremenstorage dous achievements were recorded during the week under review and vowed not to relent in combating crime in the society.

He noted that the state is partially calm at the moment due to extensive patrols being carried out by the operatives of the command

