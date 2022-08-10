Metro & Crime

Adamawa Police Command arrests 38 criminal suspects, recovers 1 AK-47

Posted on Author Clement Ekong, YOLA Comment(0)

No fewer than 38 suspected criminals were arrested by the Adamawa State Police Command for allegedly committing various offenses across the state.

 

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr Sikiru Akande disclosed this yesterday while parading the suspects at the Command Headquarters in Yola  Mr Sikiru Akande stressed that the suspects were apprehended in connection with kidnapping activities, robbery, rape and homicide among other violent crimes.

The Commissioner assured citizens in the state of sustained efforts by his command to improving safety and security across the state. The suspects according to him, were arrested in Girei, Fufore, Yola- North Local Government Areas as well as other parts of the state.

He pledged that all the suspects will be diligently prosecuted on completion of investigation and that the police will also not relent in the man hunt of the suspects at large with a view to binging them to book.

 

Items recovered with the suspects include ; One AK47 riffle, one magazine, seven live ammunitions, one locally fabricated pistol, one burnt Tricycle (Keke NAPEP), three sets of laptops, two knives, eight GSM handsets among others. He appreciated the government and the people of the state for their continued support to the Command and other sister security agencies in the state.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

