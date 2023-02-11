News

Adamawa Police Command, Border Patrol, X-squad get new CPs

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has ordered the provisional posting of Commissioners of Police (CPs) to Adamawa State Police Command, Border Patrol, as well as the X-Squad. While CP Afolabi Adeniyi assumes duty in Adamawa State Police Command, CPs Adebola Hamzat and Lanre Bankole Sikiru are to take charge of Border Patrol Force, Force Headquarters, Abuja, as well as the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID) X-Squad at its Annex in Lagos State.

The disclosure was made in a statement, yesterday by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi. The statement reads: “The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, in his effort to achieve maximum impact of community- based and strategic policing on the society, has ordered the provisional posting of CP Afolabi Babatola Adeniyi to the Adamawa State Police Command as its new Commissioner of Police pending approval of the Police Service Commission while the posting of CP Adebola Hamzat, has been varied to Commissioner of Police in charge of the Border Patrol Force, Force Headquarters, Abuja. “Similarly, CP Lanre Bankole Sikiru, the former CP Ogun State, has been posted to head the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID) X-Squad at its Annex in Lagos State.

“The IGP has tasked the new CP X-Squad to deploy all requisite assets in ensuring sanity, professional standards and discipline in all ramifications. “The IGP has therefore charged the senior police officers to effectively apply their wealth of experiences to improving existing structural arrangements towards achieving a citizen- focused and community- orientedpolicing system. “He also called for support and cooperation from members of the public to enable the newly posted senior officers to perform optimally on their mandate”.

 

