Adamawa records 13 cholera cases

No fewer than 13 suspected cholera cases have been recorded in Adamawa State.

The State Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Abdullahi Isa, disclosed this yesterday while speaking to newsmen in his office. While giving updates on the situation, Isa said three cases were confirmed to be positive, while 10 were found negative.

He said: On June 30, 2021, a confirmed case of cholera was reported in Gogora community of Girei Local Government Area of the state following PCR testing at the NCDC laboratory in Abuja.”

Suspected cases were also reported in Yola South and Yola North local government areas which turned out to be negative after the test, the commissioner confirmed.

According to him, no single death has been recorded as all the victims were treated and discharged as of yesterday.

Isa promised that ambulances and supply of commodities had since commenced through government and partners to drive the response effectively.

