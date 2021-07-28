Metro & Crime

Adamawa records 774 cases of sexual, gender-based violence

About 774 cases of sexual and gender-based violence were recorded in all the 21 local government areas of Adamawa State between 2020 and June 2021. However, sexual and gender-based violence are common in rural communities due to the absence of medical care and lack of awareness that follows such incidents.

 

The Technical Lead, Managing Conflict in Nigeria (MCN) Programme, Dr. Ukohi Ukiwo, stated this during the opening of a five-day capacity building workshop in Yola, the state capital.

 

He said 297 of the perpetrators had so far been convicted. The workshop, which was organised by the state Primary Healthcare Development Agency in collaboration with MCN and funded by the British Council through the European Union (EU), drew participants from doctors, nurses and counsellors on management of sexual and gender-based violence.

 

Ukiwo said the workshop was organised to educate participants on how to identify and provide emergency treatment for victims. He said: “Sexual and gender-based violence are occurring more in rural communities. “Our belief is that by training primary healthcare personnel, who are closer to the people, the survivors will be able to have emergency and first aid treatment.”

 

Ukiwo noted that through emergency treatment, first-hand evidence would be gathered to enable the authorities to prosecute perpetrators hence the need to bring the training closer to the communities that would help in gathering and managing early evidence. According to him, violent cases persist because most perpetrators go free without any punishment. Ukiwo said to ensure the eradication of the menace, perpetrators must be prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others.

 

In his remarks, the Executive Chairman, Adamawa State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr. Bashir Sulaiman, said the agency was positively responding to sexual and gender-based violence in the state.

 

Sulaiman said the core objective of the training was to create awareness and empower participants with knowledge on how to easily detect suspects and victims of sexual and gender-based violence.

