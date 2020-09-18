Adamawa, UNICEF construct, rehabilitate 165 classrooms

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, yesterday laid the foundation for the construction and rehabilitation of 165 classrooms in 80 schools across Fufore and Guyuk Local Government Areas of the state. The breakdown for Fufore included the construction and rehabilitation of 40 blocks of 80 classrooms and one parameter fence of 256 metres. Speaking at the event at the Central Primary School, Fufore, Governor Fintiri thanked the United Nations Children Education Fund (UNICEF) and other development partners for collaborating with the state government to execute the project.

He assured the donors that the government would complement the efforts of UNICEF and other donor organisations by ensuring that every kobo counts toward making sure that the resources were judiciously channelled for the purpose intended.

He commended the Chairman of Adamawa State Universal Basic Education Board (ADSUBEB) and the board members for the good work they were doing and urged them to redouble their efforts to leave a standard legacy that would be emulated. Earlier in his remark, Executive Chairman, ADSUBEB, Dr. Salihu Ateeku, said at the conclusion of the project, it would reduce the deficit in classrooms, toilets, fencing and water facilities in the two local government areas. On his part, Chief UNICEF Officer, Bauchi Field Office, Mr. Bhanu Pathak, said his organisation was poised to continue partnering with the state government to achieve the sustainable development goals in education. In Guyuk, the project would include the construction and rehabilitation of 42 blocks of 85 classrooms and three latrines for male and female pupils. There were goodwill messages from the Chairmen of Guyuk and Fufore Local Government Councils, Mr. Kassa Shalam and Alhaji Musa Jauro Umaru, respectively.

Like this: Like Loading...