Adamawa Utd target home win against Dakkada

Bottom of the table side, Adamawa United will be targeting another victory this weekend when they take on Dakkada FC in Gombe in one of the MatchDay 14 of the 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season. Adamawa has experienced a little resurgence in recent games after securing four points from their last two matches against Lobi Stars and Sunshine Stars. The team defeated Lobi in Gombe before travelling to Akure for another impressive goalless draw. This weekend, they will be home against Dakkada and another home win will help their quest to remain in the top flight of Nigeria football. Leader Kwara United will have their work cut out for them when they play away to Wikki Tourists this weekend, seeking to maintain their grip at the top of the table. Rivers United recently suspended two of their players and secured a good result against Plateau United in one of he midweek games played on Wednesday.

After losing against Akwa United, the Port Harcourt based team forced Plateau United to a 1-1 draw and a win at home against Jigawa Golden Stars will move them up the table. Since their elimination from the continent, the target has been the league title but they are far from the top at the moment with 19 points from 12 matches and currently in 8th position. In Aba, eight-time NPFL champion, Enyimba will play host to FC IfeanyiUbah with Katsina United hoping to compound the woes of Gbenga Ogunbote-led Sunshine Stars. Other matches this weekend will see Plateau United playing at home against MFM, while Lobi Stars will be the guest of Nasarawa United. After leaving Aba for Okigwe, Abia Warriors have been recording mouth watering results and will be a battle between them and their landlord, Heartland, this weekend. Rangers will be away to Kano Pillars as Warri Wolves play host to Akwa United.

