Sports

Adamawa Utd target home win against Dakkada

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Bottom of the table side, Adamawa United will be targeting another victory this weekend when they take on Dakkada FC in Gombe in one of the MatchDay 14 of the 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season. Adamawa has experienced a little resurgence in recent games after securing four points from their last two matches against Lobi Stars and Sunshine Stars. The team defeated Lobi in Gombe before travelling to Akure for another impressive goalless draw. This weekend, they will be home against Dakkada and another home win will help their quest to remain in the top flight of Nigeria football. Leader Kwara United will have their work cut out for them when they play away to Wikki Tourists this weekend, seeking to maintain their grip at the top of the table. Rivers United recently suspended two of their players and secured a good result against Plateau United in one of he midweek games played on Wednesday.

After losing against Akwa United, the Port Harcourt based team forced Plateau United to a 1-1 draw and a win at home against Jigawa Golden Stars will move them up the table. Since their elimination from the continent, the target has been the league title but they are far from the top at the moment with 19 points from 12 matches and currently in 8th position. In Aba, eight-time NPFL champion, Enyimba will play host to FC IfeanyiUbah with Katsina United hoping to compound the woes of Gbenga Ogunbote-led Sunshine Stars. Other matches this weekend will see Plateau United playing at home against MFM, while Lobi Stars will be the guest of Nasarawa United. After leaving Aba for Okigwe, Abia Warriors have been recording mouth watering results and will be a battle between them and their landlord, Heartland, this weekend. Rangers will be away to Kano Pillars as Warri Wolves play host to Akwa United.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Supreme Court rejects mail-in voting for all in Texas during pandemic

Posted on Author Reporter

  The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday rejected a request by Texas Democrats to allow all of the state’s 16 million registered voters to vote by mail during the coronavirus pandemic. The denial is not the end of the ongoing battle over mail-in voting in Texas, but it remains a loss for Democrats who made the emergency […]
Sports

Former Super Eagles coach, Joe Erico, dies at 72

Posted on Author Reporter

  Charles Ogundiya The death has been announced of former Super Eagles coach, Joe Erico, who died on Tuesday at the age of 72. The coach popularly called ‘Jogo Bonito’ was said to have passed away on Thursday morning in Lagos surrounded by his family, after a brief illness. Confirming this development to an online […]
Sports

US Open: Thiem fights back from two sets down to win maiden Grand Slam

Posted on Author Reporter

  Austria’s Dominic Thiem clinched his first Grand Slam title after a gritty fightback from two sets down stunned Alexander Zverev in the US Open final. Second seed Thiem, 27, had lost his previous three major finals and looked destined for another agonising defeat, reports the BBC. But 23-year-old Zverev, playing in his first Slam […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica