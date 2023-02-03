Adams charges diaspora group on unity, development of S’West

The Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, has urged members of the Oodua Progressive Union (OPU) to remain committed to the ideals of the organisation. This is as he noted that the Diaspora chapter of OPU is in the best position to salvage Yoruba land from the present situation.

Speaking at the 2023 edition of the OPU World Congress in Badagry, Lagos State, Adams, who is also the global convener of the organisation, said despite the obvious security challenges in the country and the global harsh economic situation, delegates of the Diaspora organisation from the 96 countries across the six continents of the world came to Nigeria to contribute their quota to the development and progress of the country and Yoruba land in particular. Adams added that the annual congress held in Badagry was the 9th edition with the previous editions held in all the six states in the South-West and also in Kwara and Kogi states of the North Central. The Yoruba generalissimo stated further that the group will continue to represent the interest of the Yoruba race with its strength and capacity as a global brand.

He said: “Anytime we hold the OPU World Congress, our usual practice is to impact the host community and give something reasonable to the people of the host community. This year, Badagry is our destination and we are expanding our humanitarian services and projects with the building of boreholes to serve the need of the people. Water is life and that is why we building the borehole to serve the need of the people.

“We are also giving free health services to take care of the health needs and we are giving about 1,000 bags of rice and groundnut oil to cushion the effect of hunger in the land. Apart from this, all the 983 delegates of the OPU, who are in Badagry for this year’s congress and members of the OPC as well as the guests, have injected several millions of naira into the economy of Badagry. “What this means is that each time we hold the congress we impact the entire community positively and we also drive the economy and business prospects of the area.” In his remarks, the guest lecturer at the congress, Dr. Ademola Eesuola of the Department of Adult Education, University of Ibadan, urged the OPU delegates not to forget their homestead. He added that the annual congress is a big platform that could help the Yoruba to actualise their dreams. Eesuola bemoaned the present situation in the country, saying the Yoruba has a major role to play in correct it. “Yoruba are always the most refined and coordinated race. However, it is our responsibility to begin to find a way of changing the narratives and bring about the right changes that can correct the wrongs of the past and better the lots of the people of our race,” he said. The chairman of the 2023 edition of the OPU World Congress, Alhaji Babatunde Otukoya, expressed delight at the success of the congress. He appreciated all members of the OPU, the delegates and the guests who were present at the various events held in Badagry. “I appreciate our leader and global convener, Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams for this singular honour and I want to assure all our members that we will continue to offer our services to the Yoruba race whenever we are called upon to offer our services. Part of the programmes held for this year’s OPU World Congress included a royal visit to the palace of the Akran of Badagry, HRM Oba De Wheno- Aholu- Menu Toyi 1 and the congress lecture. The OPU is a pan-Yoruba organisation formed in 2011 to create an enabling platform for Yoruba sons and daughters in the Diaspora.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...