Adams: Servicing of these loans’ll add to economic woes

Iba Gani Adams is the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland

Borrowing is never a bad idea but the major problem remains the reason for embarking on such loans. I wonder why the Federal Government keeps borrowing without a clear-cut idea or plan for repayments of those loans. Last week, President Muhammadu Buhari sought another $4 billion loan but it is unfortunate that the burden of several loans embarked on by the Federal Government is hitting hard on the ordinary citizens.

The loan request, according to the Federal Government would be used for the Kano-Niger Republic rail project and others. The Federal Government had also argued that the rail line, when completed, would improve trade among Nigeria, Niger and North Africa.

But it must be stated that rather than improving the economic prosperity of the nation, the burden of the growing debt profile, and the amount incurred in servicing these loans would only add to the economic woes of the ordinary citizens. For instance, the Lagos-Ibadan road is a major road in the South-West region. But sadly, the road has been under construction for the past 12 years. This also applies to Lagos-Badagry road yet the Federal Government is concerned about the Kano-Niger Republic railway, with little or no economic value. This is ridiculous, because it all amount to gross misplacement of priorities and nothing more.

In the last six years, Nigeria under Buhari has borrowed over $45 billion without a thought of the amount involved in servicing these loans. The extent of our borrowing is becoming too much a burden as there is little or nothing to show for it. With the Federal Government’s borrowing spree, there is an urgent need for caution. With the attendant burden of these loans, Nigeria is in its twilight. We need not be told that the future of this country looks bleak with the amount of dollars involved and the burden of servicing these loans. But I hope this administration can only learn from the mistakes of the past. If the existing debt is left unserviced or unpaid, it might turn out to be a big problem for successive administrations.

Like this: Like Loading...