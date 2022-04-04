Adamu: APC, poised to retain power in 2023

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Governor of Nasarawa State, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu has disclosed that his key mandate is to ensure that the ruling party wins the 2023 presidential election so that President Muhammadu Buhari hands over to another member of his party at the end of his tenure next year.

In a chat with newsmen over the weekend, Adamu vowed to lead the APC to victory by confronting their political opponents squarely; stressing that there would be no room for failure on his mandate.

He said that given the enormity of the job and the trust that the President had placed on him and the newly-elected National Working Committee (NWC), they have no excuse to fail and any other option but victory over their political adversaries. “There won’t be room for failure. This is our first mission.

The very first mission is to work against anything that has the potential to bring failure. I thank God that so far in my life, from political activism in my days as a student to date; I have never led a failed mission.

I’ve never captained a failed ship. If there are things that are posing as problems, I try my best to fix them as best as I can and that is what we will do.

“We are going to ensure that anything we need to work will be provided. Any atmosphere that is cloudy, we will clear it as best as we can. We shall face the election as one party, one family and confront our adversaries or opponents as one united party,” he said.

Adamu recalled the APC had in 2015 when it was still an opposition party, won the presidential election, defeating an incumbent in the process. He said that President Buhari, having won the historic election, took the oath of office with the Constitution and the Koran, noting that as a Moslem, he will not do anything that will contradict the spirit and letters of the Constitution.

“He has two terms of four years each and he’s about to complete the final term. He has made it clear that he won’t contest again and that means that we will not be having an incumbent, somebody on the saddle of power from our party on the ballot as we face the next election.

“But what gives me some solace and courage that we will lead the party to victory, is the fact that this President has done well and needs to have what we call soft landing. We want to make sure he lands positively or what the pilots in the Air Force call positive landing.

“We hope to take along the positives of President Buhari and bring his spirit and mind to bear on whoever will fly the party’s flag for us to win the election. So we are not completely without a father in the APC ticket, because his spirit will be very much with us,” Adamu explained.

On the options the ruling party would adopt for its primaries, Adamu averred that the three options – namely, direct, indirect and consensus – were all on the table and that the party will adopt any one it deems fit at any particular time.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...