Adamu chairs APC registration appeal c’ttee

The All Progressives Congress (APC) registration/ revalidation exercise committee is to be chaired by Farouk Adamu, who contested the APC Deputy National Chairman North in 2018. Other members of the Committee are: Chris Baywood, Sen. Khairat Gwadabe, Alhaji Misha’u Lawan Didi, Hauwa Grema Mohammed, Chief Niyi Akintola (SAN), Senator Ita Enang, Senator John Owan Enoh, Hon. Ejike Njeze, Abubakar Mohammed Danjuma. Also in the committee are: Amb. Jerry Sonny Ugokwe, Amb. Hassan Ardo, Mr. Mary Ekpere, Mr. Fola Vincent, Dabiu Gambari, Alh. Tijani Siaka Alfa and Grace Idakwo.

The former Acting National Chairman, Chief Victor Giadom serves as Secretary. In the statement issued by the Caretaker Extraordinary/ Convention Planning Committee, Senator John AkpanUdoedehe, the party said: “Upon the resolution of the Caretaker Extraordinary/ Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) at its 9th meeting of 9th April 2021, the CECPC National Chairman, Mai Mala Buni has approved the Constitution of the Registration Appeals’ Committee of the APC.

