Adamu chairs APC registration appeal c’ttee

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

The All Progressives Congress (APC) registration/ revalidation exercise committee is to be chaired by Farouk Adamu, who contested the APC Deputy National Chairman North in 2018. Other members of the Committee are: Chris Baywood, Sen. Khairat Gwadabe, Alhaji Misha’u Lawan Didi, Hauwa Grema Mohammed, Chief Niyi Akintola (SAN), Senator Ita Enang, Senator John Owan Enoh, Hon. Ejike Njeze, Abubakar Mohammed Danjuma. Also in the committee are: Amb. Jerry Sonny Ugokwe, Amb. Hassan Ardo, Mr. Mary Ekpere, Mr. Fola Vincent, Dabiu Gambari, Alh. Tijani Siaka Alfa and Grace Idakwo.

The former Acting National Chairman, Chief Victor Giadom serves as Secretary. In the statement issued by the Caretaker Extraordinary/ Convention Planning Committee, Senator John AkpanUdoedehe, the party said: “Upon the resolution of the Caretaker Extraordinary/ Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) at its 9th meeting of 9th April 2021, the CECPC National Chairman, Mai Mala Buni has approved the Constitution of the Registration Appeals’ Committee of the APC.

Our Reporters

News

UI: Obaseki is our alumnus

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The University of Ibadan (UI) has confirmed Edo Governor Godwin Obaseki graduated from the institution. The university, in a statement by its Registrar, Mrs Olubunmi Faluyi, said Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, studied Classics. According to the statement, the Governor gained admission to the university in 1976 and graduated in 1979 with a Second Class Honours (Lower […]
News

Tinubu, Akande, Oyetola, others eulogise Ayo Fasanmi

Posted on Author Adeolu Adeyemo OSOGBO.

Dignitaries from all walks of life yesterday stormed the Cathedral Church of All Saint Church, Osogbo to pay their last respect to the late elder statesman and leader of the Yoruba sociopolitical group, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Fasanmi who died Thursday last week at 94.   The dignitaries–Governor Gboyega Oyetola, his wife, Kafayat; a former Governor […]
News Top Stories

Boko Haram: Mercenaries vow not to return to Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Amidst renewed clamour by some Nigerians on the Federal Government to re-engage foreign mercenaries in the fight against Boko Haram terrorists, the foreign military contractors earlier engaged by Nigeria have vowed never to return to the country. Following the recent massacre of 43 rice farmers in Zabarmari, the Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulum […]

