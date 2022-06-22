Politics

Adamu expresses helplessness over gale of defections in APC

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, Wednesday, expressed helplessness over the gale of defections of members of the ruling party to opposition parties.

Adamu, who made the expression shortly after the leadership of the party met with the Senate Caucus, said that there was nothing he could do to stop the trend.

Describing the meeting as fruitful, the visibly worried former member of the Red Chamber, noted that defection of politicians was not peculiar to the APC, pointing out that APC’s was being magnified because of its status in the country.

He said that he was worried by the development but would do his best in liaison with his colleagues in the National Working Committee of the party to address the unfolding challenges.

His words: “It is an unfortunate development when it happens but this is a season for all manner of behaviour in the political space in the country and Nigeria is not an exception. In every election year, this kind of sub-steps give cause for people, stakeholders to sneeze.

“Nigeria is not an exception and the APC is not an exception. So, I don’t give a damn what is happening in other parties I care about what is happening in our party. You and I know that it is not just APC that this thing is happening. Because we are the ruling party, yes our problems are more prominent in the public glare.

“No responsible leader would not worry losing one member not to talk of two or three. At the moment we are faced with the stack reality of their problems but we are committed with my colleagues in the National Working Committee to face the problems squarely to see if the problems are solvable to solve them by the grace of God.

“You have no guarantee; we are in politics for God’s sake. I don’t know what will happen tomorrow. How can I foresee tomorrow? I am not the person who saw tomorrow.”

 

