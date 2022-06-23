News Top Stories

Adamu frets over defections in APC

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, yesterday, expressed helplessness over the gale of defections of members of the ruling party to opposition parties. Adamu, who made the expression shortly after the leadership of the party met with the Senate Caucus, said that there was nothing he could do to stop the trend.

Describing the meeting as fruitful, the visibly worried former member of the Red Chamber, noted that defection of politicians was not peculiar to the APC, pointing out that APC’s was being magnified because of its status in the country. He said that he was worried by the development but would do his best in liaison with his colleagues in the National Working Committee of the party to address the unfolding challenges. His words: “It is an unfortunate development when it happens but this is a season for all manner of behaviour in the political space in the country and Nigeria is not an exception.

In every election year, this kind of sub-steps give cause for people, stakeholders to sneeze. “Nigeria is not an exception and the APC is not an exception. So, I don’t give a damn what is happening in other parties I care about what is happening in our party. You and I know that it is not just APC that this thing is happening. Because we are the ruling party, yes our problems are more prominent in the public glare.

“No responsible leader would not worry losing one member not to talk of two or three. At the moment we are faced with the stack reality of their problems but we are committed with my colleagues in the National Working Committee to face the problems squarely to see if the problems are solvable to solve them by the grace of God. “You have no guarantee; we are in politics for God’s sake. I don’t know what will happen tomorrow. How can I foresee tomorrow? I am not the person who saw tomorrow.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Copyright judgement: MCSN, MultiChoice settle rift

Posted on Author Our Reporters

It’s the dawn of a new day for the Nigerian music industry as the Musical Copyright Society Nigeria Ltd/Gte (MCSN) finally reached an amicable settlement with Multichoice Nigeria on the judgements it secured against the latter. In recent times, MCSN had secured different judgements against Multichoice both at the Federal High Court and Court of […]
News

Sanwo-Olu: Lagos’ investment in tourism for jobs, wealth creation

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

The Lagos State government has disclosed that its huge investment in the tourism sector was designed for job and wealth creations for the teeming population of the state. That was even as it has reiterated its commitment to making Lagos State a choice destination in Africa, working in Partnership with the private sector. This was […]
News

Mouka reaffirms commitment to consumers’ wellbeing, quality product

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Mouka, Nigeria’s foremost manufacturer of mattresses and beddings has restated its commitment to consumers’ wellbeing by delivering quality products which enhance sleep and ultimately sound health.   This was the submission of the Chief Executive Officer, Mouka, Raymond Murphy, at a virtual stakeholders’ engagement where he unveiled some of the plans of its fiscal year […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica