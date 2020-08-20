Adamu: Granting tax waivers during COVID-19 is good for economy

Mr. Okpadobu Umar Adamu is the Head, Corporate Affairs, Taxpayers Education and Public Relations, Nasarawa State Internal Revenue Service. In this interview with Cheke Emmanuel, he speaks on how the impact of Covid-19 affected tax collection in Nasarawa State, among other issues

Has the impact of Covid-19 affected tax collection in Nasarawa state in any way?

Coronavirus, otherwise known as Covid-19, is a pandemic that has affected the whole world. It is a global concern that the world is praying to come to an end. Coronavirus has adversely affected the global economy. You can recall how it was reported by some reputable international media organizations world over, on how 25 million jobs were lost. When jobs are lost, you know what it means? It means income generating or economic activities are out of place. Once there is this kind of situation, automatically there would be shrinked revenue base and that will make it difficult to mobilise the required revenue to finance developmental projects and infrastructure for societal development. Eventually, without these infrastructural facilities such as power, roads, hospitals, schools among others, the economy will be in disarray.

In Nasarawa State, we are deeply affected because most of the economic active individuals and income generating activities are now shiftless due to the compliance with the stay at home and lockdown order of the government. The new leadership of the service introduced some innovations into its operations. One of these innovations is the ICT-based revenue collection electronically. But most of the revenue in the informal sector and those in the small, medium and micro enterprises, we need to follow them because they are not organised. The informal sector is not organised like the formal sector characterized by corporate bodies, so we need to meet them. Some work even outside the state to be able to make their income. For the revenue we collect electronically, we don’t need to go after them because of the technology involved.

They are coming and they will keep coming. The ones that we are not opportune to get to them because of the Covid-19, we have already put some ideas on paper to see that such places that remain untapped would be tapped to replace the lost ones. The graph goes up and comes down. It is not linear like what people are thinking. Some factors determine the kind of revenue that comes into the state.

How much revenue has the state lost during this coronavirus pandemic.

We mobilise revenue from informal sector too. These include artisans, small scale enterprises and other businesses owners within the business community but they are not there. Some of them have not filed in their annual tax returns as required by the Personal Income Tax Act because of the stay at home order as said before. They are not in the field for their businesses. Without telling you, you should be able to know that huge revenues have been lost already and that cannot be quantified as I speak to you now. Some analysis ought to be carried out first because the effect is immeasurable.

Is the board exploring other means of generating revenue for the state at this time of the pandemic?

Actually there are other sources ranging from what we call Capital Gains Tax (CGT), Property Tax, withholding tax on rent, withholding tax on dividend, among other sources of revenue at our disposal as a state. Capital gains tax is charged upon disposal of assets. Once gains are made, they are expected to be subjected to 10 per cent withholding tax as required by the Capital Gains Tax Act (CGTA). You also asked if the sold assets of the State in Lagos can be subjected to taxation. In this context, government doesn’t pay tax. Government doesn’t pay tax because government is the only authority that is constitutionally conferred with the mandate to collect tax. So it cannot pay tax because it is ironical for government to pay tax. Therefore, the issue of assets that were disposed in Lagos definitely will increase the cash flow of the state. It will affect the revenue profile of the state favorably, but what we are thinking is that, the issue of the sold assets in Lagos or wherever, we just heard it. We are not aware that some states’ assets were disposed. Such information can be inquired from the office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) of Nasarawa State. Anything or information that has to do with the assets of the state is to be derived from the office of the SSG, especially the one you are asking.

Are you planning to relieve taxpayers from paying in the face of the pandemic?

Yes of course. This is even in accordance with international best practices. Not only in pandemic situation but also other natural disasters like earthquake and volcanic eruptions and the rest of what actually can distort business activities, some reliefs can be granted to stimulate economic activities. You know tax administrators are a collection of human beings. Naturally, we need to be human in our dealings. There is what we call palliative measure just as the Federal Government keep pronouncing, even the law allows some kind of reliefs to be granted to the taxpayer. As such, we as the State Interenal Revenue Service have granted palliative measures to our esteemed tax payers with a view to mitigating the effects of the pandemic on individuals and businesses alike.

Has the board extended the period for fioing PAYE and self-assessment returns?

Dateline for filling of employee’s return by employers under the PAYE scheme was extended from January 31, 2020 to June 3, 2020, while dateline for declaration of income by individuals under self-assessment is extended to August 31, 2020.

Is there any provision for instalmental payment?

All debts that become due, including assessments that become final and conclusive in 2020, could be paid instalmentally within the fiscal year. Taxpayers are encouraged to take advantage of these palliative measures and declare their incomes, file in their returns and/ or pay their outstanding liabilities in full. However, you know tax has nexus with income generating activities and once there are no business activities, authomatically there would be no income. In the absence of income, the relevant tax authority will not charge taxpayers to tax. So that alone, is also a relief because you cannot ask somebody to give what he doesn’t have. This is because within the period he is out of business, he will be reporting zero, zero, and zero income, and statutorily, you don’t charge taxpayers on loss. Here, automatically, the period that such taxpayer is out of business will be granted as a relief. But once the business resumes, from the period it starts generating income, up to when the year will come to an end, the income generated or profit made within these periods would be subjected to tax. Any other period out of business, won’t be charged to tax.

What is the relationship of the board with Nasarawa Geographic Information System, which is another revenue generating agency of the state?

Not only Nasarawa Geographic Information System (NAGIS); we have other revenue collecting MDAs like the Ministry of Trade and Investments, Ministry of Agriculture and Water Resources, Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources among others which collect revenues on behalf of the state government. The relationship is sweet. We have synergy with them. All the state revenue collecting MDAs are serving statutorily as unpaid agent of the Nasarawa state Internal Revenue Service, because they have some kinds of revenue, which they collect based on their particularities and technicalities of their operations. Being that only them have the technical knowhow do their jobs but we are only interested in the revenue aspect of their jobs, and the law in its wisdom, allows them to serve as unpaid agent to the Revenue Authority which in this context is the Nasarawa State Internal Revenue Service. Meanwhile, our relationship with the State revenue collecting MDAs has been very smooth and Cordial. They collect and remit to us through the Central Billing System (CBS).

The Nasarawa State Internal Revenue Service had sealed some banks in the state in recent times for not remitting Personal Income Tax, how much revenue did the board make during that exercise?

Actually in monetary terms, the exercise really increased the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to the state government’s coffers. The truth about it all is that, some people attached some negative notions to that exercise. Subjecting the banks to that kind of situation we did wasn’t our making but the provisions of the extant tax laws. To be precise, section 70 of the Personal Income Tax Act requires that banks just like other revenue collecting MDAs and all other corporate entities that do business with customers serve as unpaid agents to the State Internal Revenue Service. So their customers are by extension our taxpayers.

These banks operating in the State are required by this Act to keep schedule of their customers showing the customers deposits, the gross interest which the bank has credited the customer accounts, deducted 10% Withholding Tax on the interests, the net amount and evidence of the remittance of the deducted tax. The law says the banks like any other corporate body operating in the State are duty bound to make deductions of the relevant taxpayers in the State. It is an offence if you refused to do it or deducted but refused to remit, it is really an offence. This informed the investigation into the activities of these banks and their server.

It was a mega exercise that we had to deployed a high-powered technical expertise to execute the operation in the banks before we were able to detect where the Banks were faulty. It was to ensure that what belongs to us come to us. Eventually, this issue resulted to the distrain of these banks. Subsequently, and after the exercise, we have good understanding with the banks, our relationship is cordial now.

We have currently deployed some mechanisms to monitor the withholding tax and other taxes on monthly basis to avoid going back to that situation we found ourselves with the banks previously. We want to encourage them to stay in business while what belongs to the State comes to it.

From estimation, how much money did the board realized during the exercise?

This question should be reserved for another day so that we can get details for the public. It’s a bit long now, because that was an exercise we carried out about four years ago. It’s to enable me make some calculations before arriving at the exact figure for public consumption. You know, information going out for public consumption should be correct and reliable.

So that there shouldn’t be any discrepancies in figures because once you give inaccurate figures to the public, it makes the relevant taxpayers not to have confidence in you as an agency of government again. Because once the confidence of the taxpayers is affected, automatically there would be no voluntary compliance and without voluntary compliance, we will have a collapse in tax collection. The Taxpayers confidence matters to us a lot. It determines the performance of the tax authorities positively or negatively.

What is your massage to taxpayers in Nasarawa state?

My message to taxpaying public is simple. I call on the taxpayers to understand that Nasarawa state is our state. We have no any other state other than Nasarawa State. We need to put all hands on deck to salvage the state. The payment of tax is a dutybecause it’s our civic responsibility, it’s the law, it’s constitutional. So it pays to pay tax. Pay your tax to take Nasarawa State to the next level of development, and to exceed all expectations.

