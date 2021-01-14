Adamu: Jan. 18 school resumption stands

…expect upsurge in COVID-19 cases if safety standards not met – Tomori

The Minister of Education Mallam Adamu Adamu, has said the earlier announced January 18 resumption date still stands.

New Telegraph recalls that Adamu, had on Monday announced on the floor of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, that the January 18 resumption date may have to be further reviewed, given the spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths within the past few weeks.

His remarks had generated uncertainty which caused several associations, including the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), to kick against any further postponement in schools resumption.

In a statement signed by the Director of Information and Public Affairs, Mr. Ben Goong and made available to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja, the education ministry said it had undertaken a comprehensive appraisal of the situation hence its conclusion on the January 18 date.

Teachers, school administrators and other stakeholders in the education sector were advised to ensure strict compliance to all safety measures put in place.

Like this: Like Loading...