News Top Stories

Adamu to Policemen: Change strategy, be ruthless with IPOB

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERRI Comment(0)

The former Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has charged men and officers of the Imo State Police Command to rise to the occasion, change operational strategy and be ruthless to members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

 

Speaking in Owerri, the Imo State capital, when he came for an on-the-spot assessment of the level of damage inflicted on security facilities, during Monday’s attack by some yet-to-be identified gunmen, Adamu said the attack was cowardly.

 

He said: “If they had wanted to test your resolve, they wouldn’t have come in an ungodly hour.” The former police chief’s charge follows his claim that Monday’s attack on the Imo Police Headquarter and the Owerri Correctional Services were masterminded by IPOB, ignoring denials by IPOB that it was not responsible for the act.

 

Adamu said for attacking police officers and other security agents as well as security facilities, the perpetrators will not get away with it.

 

He said: “I’m here to encourage you that this group of people that take delight in attacking security agents and security facilities,  should be dealt with ruthlessly. You should never spare them.

 

You should use all the force available to you to ensure you incapacitate them; to make sure that you don’t give them space; to make sure that they don’t exist.

 

These are criminals. They’re not covered in any way by law.

 

The law is against their activities. But you are covered by law.” While urging a change of strategy, the former IGP said: “You have facilities and weapons at your disposal that you can unleash against these people.

 

So, your strategy should change. Let your strategy be the type that will counter the strategy of those people.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Nigeria records 221 new cases of COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria now has 56,956 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 221 new cases recorded on Friday night. According to a tweet from the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, 48,305 patients have now been discharged, with 1,094 patients losing their lives to coronavirus. The tweet revealed that Lagos State had the highest number of infections on […]
News

Asaba Airport set to resume operations

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Several months after it was shut down due to Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic which paralysed business and socio-economic activities across the globe, the Asaba International Airport in Delta State is set to resume flight operations. Secretary to Delta State Government, Mr. Chiedu Ebie, who disclosed this while inspecting the airport yesterday ahead of the resumption […]
News

Slovakia seeks prospects of better relations with Nigeria

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Slovak Ambassador to Nigeria, Peter Holasek, has said that there are better prospects of better relations between his country and Nigeria   In a statement released to the press yesterday by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Asesina, the envoy made this observation at a virtual ceremony in the Presidential […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica