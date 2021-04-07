Adamu to Policemen: Change strategy, be ruthless with IPOB

The former Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has charged men and officers of the Imo State Police Command to rise to the occasion, change operational strategy and be ruthless to members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Speaking in Owerri, the Imo State capital, when he came for an on-the-spot assessment of the level of damage inflicted on security facilities, during Monday’s attack by some yet-to-be identified gunmen, Adamu said the attack was cowardly.

He said: “If they had wanted to test your resolve, they wouldn’t have come in an ungodly hour.” The former police chief’s charge follows his claim that Monday’s attack on the Imo Police Headquarter and the Owerri Correctional Services were masterminded by IPOB, ignoring denials by IPOB that it was not responsible for the act.

Adamu said for attacking police officers and other security agents as well as security facilities, the perpetrators will not get away with it.

He said: “I’m here to encourage you that this group of people that take delight in attacking security agents and security facilities, should be dealt with ruthlessly. You should never spare them.

You should use all the force available to you to ensure you incapacitate them; to make sure that you don’t give them space; to make sure that they don’t exist.

These are criminals. They’re not covered in any way by law.

The law is against their activities. But you are covered by law.” While urging a change of strategy, the former IGP said: “You have facilities and weapons at your disposal that you can unleash against these people.

So, your strategy should change. Let your strategy be the type that will counter the strategy of those people.”

