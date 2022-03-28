Adamu urges members to renew faith in APC

News Top Stories

The newly-elected All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman Abdullahi Adamu, has urged members to renew their faith in the ruling party. Adamu, who spoke yesterday after taking his oath of office, said there is hope for the party.

 

The senator, who was Nasarawa State governor on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said the APC government had delivered on its promises. He was one of the 78 party members elected on Saturday at the National Convention of the party.

 

Of the 78 members elected, 36 of them are National Executive Committee (NEC), while 21 are members of the National Working Committee (NWC).

 

Adamu said: “For almost seven years now, APC administrations at the federal, state and local levels have been battling night and day in order to enhance the livelihood of Nigerians through various policies, programmes and projects. “We need to renew our faith in our party and its leadership at all levels in order to herald a new dawn.

We need to commit to the resolution of our crisis within the confines of our party constitution. We must resist the temptation to blow every minor personal  disagreement into a major party crisis. It is time for us to do things differently. When we quarrel, we open our flanks to our rival political parties that are only too eager to exploit them for their own benefit.”

He added: “I promise you here and now that we shall heal any wounds in our party; we shall effect lasting reconciliation among our members, and we shall go into the next general elections as a strong and united party.

 

I offer my hands of friendship to all our members. I want to assure you that my colleagues and I will run an open-door policy for all members of the party. “The APC is set to do much, much more when Nigerians continue to bestow on us their love, support and confidence in next year’s general election.

“Theeyesof thenationare on us; the eyes of Africa are on us; the eyes of the world are on us. This is a historic moment.

There is no room for false steps. Our first step is to make our party the bastion of internal democracy. If a party is not internally democratic, it cannot offer the country true democracy.

“Together, let us rise and  march towards the sunrise in our party and in our country. The time has come for us to show statesmanship to arrive at the new dawn. The time has come for us to be patriotic in words and deeds. The time has come for us to affirm our being the party of the people, for the people and by the people.”

 

Adamu appealed to media houses to revive and uphold the patriotic spirit of the founding fathers of the journalism profession such as Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Mallam Abubakar Imam, Alhaji Alade Odunewu and others

 

