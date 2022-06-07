Adamu’s position on Lawan not final – Buhari’s associate

Yesterday’s declaration of the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, as the consensus candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) for the 2023 presidential electionhasbeendescribed asthe personal position of the NationalChairmanof theparty, Senator Abdullahi Adamu. A close associate of the President, who spoke with New Telegraph on the unfolding drama in the APC, said Adamu’s declaration of Lawan as the consensus candidate of the ruling party is not the final position on the issue. The source, who has been with the President since his Congress for Progressives (CPC) days, said: “There are other power points in who flies the flag of the APC in the forthcoming presidential election, so Adamu’s endorsement of Lawan is not sacrosanct.” Insisting that the debate onthepresidentialcandidate of the APC is still open, the sourcesaiditwouldbeclosed only when party members hear from the President. His words: “I think the northern APC governors have not reneged on their position that power should go to the South and I know that the governors are not playing games. If you know Governor Nasir el-Rufai very well, you will agree with me that he is a man of his words and he is not somebody you cannot take for his words. “So, I still strongly believe thatAdamu’sannouncement of Senator Lawan as the consensuspresidentialcandidate of the APC for the 2023 general election is not the final position of the party.” Asked whether a presidential candidate of southern extraction can defeat the presidential candidate of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the source said the capacity of personalities like the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubuand theimmediatepast Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi cannot be underestimated. “Nobody can underestimate the capacity of Bola Tinubu and Rotimi Amaechi, when it comes to the presidential election but I insist that we should be patient and hear from President Buhari before Tuesday morning (today) beforeconcluding onthe matter,” he said. Meanwhile, the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, in an interview with Channels Television, last night, said although President Buhari has not officially anointed any of the APC presidential aspirants, he (the president) spoke through the National Chairman of the party, Senator Adamu. Kalu, a former governor of Abia State, maintained that Adamu’s position on Lawan as the consensus presidential candidate of the APC isthedecisionof theNational Working Committee (NWC) of the party. Kalu, who was reacting to Adamu’s announcement of Lawan as the consensus presidential candidate of the ruling party and the backlash that trailed his declaration, said: “The President has not anointed anyone but the decision of the party is supreme.” He added: “There will be voting tomorrow (today) at the special national convention to elect the presidential candidate of the party but I want to tell you that the party has taken a decision and it stands.” Kalu further said that the beauty of Lawan’s candidacy is that he is the most competent of all the APC presidential aspirants. He, however, claimed that some of thenortherngovernorsopposed to the President of the Senate have been promised a vice presidential plot.

