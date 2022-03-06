Adamu’s purported endorsement and choice before APC

Last week, a section of the media was awash with the news of the purported endorsement of the former governor of Nasarawa State and the Senator representing Nasarawa West Senatorial District, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, by President Muhammadu Buhari to emerge as national Chairman at the party’s convention slated for March 26, 2022.

However, it is heartwarming to note that the Presidential Spokesman, Femi Adesina, has boldly denounced that divisive and blatant falsehood.

For some of us in the ruling party, nothing could have been more devastating at this historic moment in our great party than to foist a man in the mold of Adamu on us as National Chairman. APC was birthed by progressive-minded Nigerians who toiled in the trenches for the 16 locust years of Senator Adamu’s former party, the PDP, while he was having a jolly good time.

It is no news that the man was a foundation member of the PDP, where he held sway as governor of Nasarawa State for eight years before his sojourn to the hallowed chamber of the Nigerian Senate on the ticket of the said party.

As a Senator, Adamu had only made the headlines when in September 2021, he grant ed an interview where he said, “2023 Presidency going to the South is wishful thinking.”

Nigerians were alarmed at the man’s insensitive and uncharitable disposition to a section of the country. The statement by Senator Adamu was even more nauseating considering the ethnoregional crisis at this time in the country.

A man with such intolerant, divisive, uncouth, and uncultured tendencies has clearly shown that he is imbued with the facility to set the country ablaze as the ruling party’s National Chairman.

Therefore, some are of the opinion that Senator Adamu is unfit to occupy the exalted office of the National Chairman of our great party. In refuting the lies of Adamu’s purported endorsement, Femi Adesina has sent a strong message that President Buhari cannot entrust the soul of the APC to the hands of an unrepentant ethnic bigot. Instead, the party is searching for a unifier and bridge-builder – someone with an inclusive mindset in the country’s leadership.

At the last count, Senator Adamu has been a regular guest at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commissioner (EFCC) for the past four years for alleged embezzlement of N15 billion belonging to the Nasarawa State Government, though not yet convicted by any court.

A similar incident happened in 1983 when General Muhammadu Buhair was in power. Therefore, it was surprising to hear that such a man with baggage could be considered to chair the party of a president who rode to power on the back of his anti-corruption credentials. We are sure that.

Furthermore, APC would require a man who is stable emotionally and psychologically to provide leadership at this time. To every intent and purpose, therefore, APC needs a bridge builder, a man without baggage and should avoid an uncalculated risk especially as the party heads for the 2023 poll where the incumbent will not be seeking re-election.

•Yusuf is the Coordinator of the APC Strategic Support Team.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...