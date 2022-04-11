News Top Stories

Adamwa LG poll, referendum on APC – Atiku

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, yesterday said last Saturday’s local government election in Adamwa State was a referendum on the All Progressives Congress (APC) failed policies.

 

Atiku on her verified Twitter handle: https:// twitter.com/atiku/status/15 13216453335564289?s=20&t=7 XVW58gbjX-_eqScARuZsg, said the election confirme  the resurgence of the PDP and the preference of its policies by the citizens.

 

“The election that produced an overwhelming victory for the PDP was a referendum on the failed policies of the APC, which has only succeeded in increasing the tribe of the poor and jobless,” he said.

 

The former vice president however called on elected officials of the PDP to be focused on providing good governance to their people if the support of their constituents is to be assured.

 

He commended officials of the Adamawa State Independent Electoral Commission (ADSIEC), security agents and the citizens for the peaceful conduct of the polls

 

The former vice president urges the opposition party to join hands to work as a team in providing much-needed governance and development to the local councils as they are the tier of government closest to the people,” he said.

 

Atiku stated Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri deserve “special commendation for having created the conditions precedent for the PDP victory by having conducted two elections in less than three years, granted autonomy and prompt payment of salaries to LGAs, and supporting State Development Areas.”

 

