ADC, APGA: APC leadership coercing our members to join its rank

The National Chairman of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Chief Okey Nwosu, yesterday accused leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) of using the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to force members of other parties into joining the APC.

Similarly, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has accused the APC of using all forms of propaganda to make the state ungovernable, like some of the leaders did, by impeaching the first APGA Governor, Mr Peter Obi. According to the Commissioner for Information, Mr C Don Adinuba, in a release alleged that; “To worsen matters, the same party has been sponsoring news on the social media alleging that the six All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) members of the state House of Assembly, who last week succumbed to the asphyxiating federal might, against the wishes of the Anambra people who elected them, were in discussion with some other legislators to impeach the state governor. ”What the APC was saying in other words was that it wanted to create a deep crisis in Anambra State.

It seemed also that any time a particular individual wanted to contest the governorship of the state, it would deliberately foment trouble. The situation brings to mind the illegal impeachment of the first APGA governor in the state, Mr Peter Obi, which the same forces masterminded. Good thing that the Supreme Court was to reverse the perfidious act and return the APGA governor to office without delay.

