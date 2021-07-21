News

ADC calls for disqualification of APGA, APC, PDP

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) yesterday called for the disqualification of the three front line Political parties All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from taking part in the gubernatorial election in Anambra State. National chairman of the ADC, Chief Okey Nwosu, who spoke to reporters in Awka, said the three political parties have no business being in the ballot contending that with what transpired during their respective Primary elections shows that they should be disqualified from taking part in the fort coming election. He said: “The three parties have shown gross indiscipline. The leadership issue in them has manifested and the simple process of conducting Primary election failed as they could not nominate candidates for the election.”

