ADC: Confusion trails purported expulsion of Kachikwu, key leaders

There were confusing signals from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) yesterday as the interim national leadership of the party dismissed the purported expulsion of some of its key national leaders, describing the action as the antics of a sinking man clutching at straws.

The interim National Chairman of the Party, Senator Patricia Akwashiki, blamed the immediate past National Chairman of the party, Ralph Okey Nwosu, for the purported expulsion and called on members of the party and indeed Nigerians to ignore it as the action was diversionary, divisive and an attempt to destabilise the party.

Akwashiki insisted that the ADC would not be distracted by the actions of Nwosu and his “hirelings” now masquerading as genuine officers of the party. “Nwosu is the former chairman, whose tenure has elapsed, who now seeks to pull the party down because he failed in his bid to extend his tenure after 17 years as party chairman.

“All expulsions and suspensions from Nwosu and his cabal are merely diversionary and a face saving measure as he faces investigation for fraud, forgery and impersonation by the Nigeria Police. “The general public is therefore advised to ignore any statements emanating from Nwosu or any member of the former National Working Committee. “Chief Ralph Nwosu has approached the courts to challenge his removal. So, he is advised to wait for the court ruling and stop making a fool of himself.

“The party reiterates that ADC is not for sale and won’t enter into any alliance. So, buyer beware!”

Akwashiki reminded the embattled former National Chairman( Nwosu) that anything that has a beginning must have an end, adding that having been chairman of the party for 17 years, it was high time he accepted that his tenure had expired.

She said that with the exit of Nwosu, there was need to reorganize the party and put her on a sound footing to win elections.

“To continue to arrogate power and cloth himself with borrowed robes amounts to impersonation, which can only emanate from grand delusion.

“The ADC has moved on. Nwosu had better wake up to reality. The constitution of the party is supreme and there is no provision therein for a life national chairman,” Akwashiki said.

The crisis rocking the ADC, took a drastic dimension yesterday as the party expelled its presidential candidate, Dumebi Kachikwu and seven other chieftains over alleged anti-party activities.

National Chairman of the party, Mr. Ralphs Okey Nwosu, announced the expulsion on in the morning in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja.

This development is coming barely 10 days to the kick-off of the national campaigns ahead of the 2023 general elections.

It would be recalled that Kachikwu has been on suspension since September 3, before his final expulsion alongside other seven members by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

The expulsion, Sunday Telegraph learnt, came after a review of the report of a seven-man disciplinary committee set up to look into the allegations of gross misconduct, anti-party activities and gross violations of the party’s Constitution leveled against him and others.

“The seven-man disciplinary panel set up by the African Democratic Congress, ADC, committee to look into the allegations of gross misconduct, anti-party activities and gross violations of the party’s constitution amongst others leveled against Mr. Dumebi Kachikwu and others, sat on the 8th, 9th, 10th, 12th, 13th and 14th of September respectively and submitted its report formally to the leadership of the party on the 15th of September 2022.

“The panel found Mr. Dumebi Kachikwu and others guilty of the allegations leveled against them. Subsequently, in accordance with article 15 of the party’s constitution, it recommended that Mr.Dumebi Kachikwu and others be expelled from the party.

“The NWC met on the 16th of September 2022 to deliberate on the report and accepted the report of the Panel with modification.

“Consequently, the following individuals are hereby expelled from the Party: Dumebi Kachikwu, Kingsley Oggah, Bello Isiyaka, Kabiru Hussain, Kennedy Odion, Musa Hassan, Clement Ehiator and Alaka Godwin William.

“With this development, the party has taken strategic steps to clean its stable and is determined to move into reckoning across the country. NWC urged all the candidates and members to focus on the 2023 general election, while rededicating themselves to the ideals of the party.

“The NWC also commended the members of the Committee for the courage and commitment shown in the quality of their work and called on all its members to remain focused and continue to be good ambassadors of ADC,” the statement read.

