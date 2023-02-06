ADC guber candidate moves to end incessant harassments, killings in Ogun

The governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Ogun State, Biyi Otegbeye, has promised to put an end to incessant harassments and killings of residents of border communities. Residents of border communities and men of the Nigeria Customs Service have been involved in bloody clashes leading to the death of several residents accused of smuggling.

But, Otegbeye while on a campaign tour to Yewa North Local Government Area of the state yesterday, decried the harass- ment of the locals and the raping of women in those communities by urchins, cultists and even security personnel. According to him, “It has become a recurring event when hapless citizens in our outer towns, especially the border communities in Ogun West senatorial district, are subjected to these inhuman treatments.

“We constantly hear of intimidation by urchins, rape and robbery by cultists and the most unfortunate, the harassment of local entrepreneurs by uniformed men in the name of curtailing smuggling; which have most times led to avoidable loss of lives.”

