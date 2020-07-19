ADC is the change Edo people want –Oboh

Mabel Oboh is the governorship running mate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the September 19 Edo governorship election. She speaks with ONYEKACHI EZE on the chances of ADC in the election

How would assess the state of development in Edo State in the last 21 years of the nation’s democracy?

Edo State in the last 21 years has been a serious disaster. Edo is a shadow of itself,

without hope or future for the people. I cry for my father land. And ADC is ready to bring Edo State back on per.

If ADC wins the September 19 governorship, what will be the focus of your administration?

The first on our agenda will be agriculture

and health. People are hungry. Edo land is

blessed so we are going to quickly set that

rolling. Then of course, our health sector at

the moment is an embarrassment. If people

are well feed, you will see how it will put

other things in place naturally, even reduce

crime level dramatically. If more people get

to farm with subsidy from the government

food will become affordable for all.

What type of change will Edo people expect

from your government?

Expect massive change. ADC is a party

that wants to serve the people. As politicians

we are nothing but the servant of the

people. We are going to revive tourism,

good infrastructure, good and affordable

education. As I said earlier, we will invest in

food production and packaging; abundance

organic preservation, affordability will be

key purpose.

Since you and Ben Akhigbe emerged as

candidates of ADC, you have inundated

social media platforms with messages,

what is the attraction?

ADC is changing the way of campaigning;

teaching the people through social media,

taking information to them where ever

they are. The world today is a social media

world and ADC is innovative enough

to know what the world is up to. Check out

in the western world, Obama used social

media to pass his message to the people, so

did Bernie Sanders even President Donald

Trump. With ADC DNA we strive for new

innovation all the time. And it is working

for us.

Do we take it that the target of your party is

the youths and how do you think it can help

your cause?

No, our target is not only the youth, a

great number of the population are on social

media. However, capturing the youth

is very important to us because they are

our future leaders. The party has an active

youth wing. We intend to nurture them for a

super power Nigeria in 20 years. And social

media is their thing. So we want to catch

them young.

What effect do you think social media can

have on electioneering campaign, given the

primordial nature of Nigerian politics?

Awareness is important in life let alone

politics. So it is a platform to get information

quickly. The mixture of electronic

and traditional style in my opinion is

dynamic.

The rate of unemployment in Edo State is

believed to be the major cause of cultism

and other associated crimes in the state,

how do your government intend to tackle

this if ADC wins the election?

Build infrastructure, agriculture, tourism,

promoting our arts and culture. All these

will create jobs. Once, the people are employed

and well paid, things will fall into

place. There is no magic about this. Countries

that are not corrupt are doing this and

it is working fine. Once, our leaders have the

ADC DNA, other countries will start investing

once again in the country. So all we need

to do is to guard against corruption.

PDP and APC are deploying both men

and material resources to the September

election. As a matter of fact, Edo is like a

battlefield. Where is ADC is all these? When

are you constituting your own campaign

council?

APC and PDP may engage themselves in a battle. What the people should ask is

why? If the agenda is to serve the people, why fight? ADC is not interested in fighting but to convince the people that we are the clean alternative. So let Edo people decide if it is proper to sell their generational rights. The Edo people are tired. They want a new change.

Do you think ADC has what it takes, both men and material to win the election?

Yes, yes. We in ADC are leaders of integrity. Most often, other political parties adopt candidate of either APC or PDP, or go into alliance with any of them, during election.

Is ADC prepared to run the race to the end?

We are ready to run the race to the end.

We are confident.

The coronavirus pandemic has exposed the

nation’s health institution. What plan does

ADC have to develop health facilities in Edo

State?

Health is my passion, as you know before

joining ADC I was running an NGO

for entertainers and others, with a health

insurance. That ideology will be introduced

in Edo State. With good health facilities and

affordable health insurance, Nigeria will be

healthy again.

Are you satisfied with the way the APC, and

now PDP government managed the spread

of the coronavirus pandemic in Edo State?

No, no need to talk too much. People

should come and experience what we stand

for.

If given the opportunity, how would you

have handled the pandemic?

We would have made sure that every house hold that could not help themselves get weekly palliatives, just like the western world. We have a budget for it. Why not use it for the people. I have lived and schooled in the west and I know what is possible.

Given what happened during the 2016 governorship, what advice would you give to INEC to ensure transparent election in September?

Be honest and allow the people to truly

decide.

