ADC is the change Edo people want –Oboh

Mabel Oboh is the governorship running mate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the September 19 Edo governorship election. She speaks with ONYEKACHI EZE on the chances of ADC in the election
How would assess the state of development in Edo State in the last 21 years of the nation’s democracy?
Edo State in the last 21 years has been a serious disaster. Edo is a shadow of itself,
without hope or future for the people. I cry for my father land. And ADC is ready to bring Edo State back on per.
If ADC wins the September 19 governorship, what will be the focus of your administration?
The first on our agenda will be agriculture
and health. People are hungry. Edo land is
blessed so we are going to quickly set that
rolling. Then of course, our health sector at
the moment is an embarrassment. If people
are well feed, you will see how it will put
other things in place naturally, even reduce
crime level dramatically. If more people get
to farm with subsidy from the government
food will become affordable for all.
What type of change will Edo people expect
from your government?
Expect massive change. ADC is a party
that wants to serve the people. As politicians
we are nothing but the servant of the
people. We are going to revive tourism,
good infrastructure, good and affordable
education. As I said earlier, we will invest in
food production and packaging; abundance
organic preservation, affordability will be
key purpose.
Since you and Ben Akhigbe emerged as
candidates of ADC, you have inundated
social media platforms with messages,
what is the attraction?
ADC is changing the way of campaigning;
teaching the people through social media,
taking information to them where ever
they are. The world today is a social media
world and ADC is innovative enough
to know what the world is up to. Check out
in the western world, Obama used social
media to pass his message to the people, so
did Bernie Sanders even President Donald
Trump. With ADC DNA we strive for new
innovation all the time. And it is working
for us.
Do we take it that the target of your party is
the youths and how do you think it can help
your cause?
No, our target is not only the youth, a
great number of the population are on social
media. However, capturing the youth
is very important to us because they are
our future leaders. The party has an active
youth wing. We intend to nurture them for a
super power Nigeria in 20 years. And social
media is their thing. So we want to catch
them young.
What effect do you think social media can
have on electioneering campaign, given the
primordial nature of Nigerian politics?
Awareness is important in life let alone
politics. So it is a platform to get information
quickly. The mixture of electronic
and traditional style in my opinion is
dynamic.
The rate of unemployment in Edo State is
believed to be the major cause of cultism
and other associated crimes in the state,
how do your government intend to tackle
this if ADC wins the election?
Build infrastructure, agriculture, tourism,
promoting our arts and culture. All these
will create jobs. Once, the people are employed
and well paid, things will fall into
place. There is no magic about this. Countries
that are not corrupt are doing this and
it is working fine. Once, our leaders have the
ADC DNA, other countries will start investing
once again in the country. So all we need
to do is to guard against corruption.
PDP and APC are deploying both men
and material resources to the September
election. As a matter of fact, Edo is like a
battlefield. Where is ADC is all these? When
are you constituting your own campaign
council?
APC and PDP may engage themselves in a battle. What the people should ask is
why? If the agenda is to serve the people, why fight? ADC is not interested in fighting but to convince the people that we are the clean alternative. So let Edo people decide if it is proper to sell their generational rights. The Edo people are tired. They want a new change.
Do you think ADC has what it takes, both men and material to win the election?
Yes, yes. We in ADC are leaders of integrity. Most often, other political parties adopt candidate of either APC or PDP, or go into alliance with any of them, during election.
Is ADC prepared to run the race to the end?
We are ready to run the race to the end.
We are confident.
The coronavirus pandemic has exposed the
nation’s health institution. What plan does
ADC have to develop health facilities in Edo
State?
Health is my passion, as you know before
joining ADC I was running an NGO
for entertainers and others, with a health
insurance. That ideology will be introduced
in Edo State. With good health facilities and
affordable health insurance, Nigeria will be
healthy again.
Are you satisfied with the way the APC, and
now PDP government managed the spread
of the coronavirus pandemic in Edo State?
No, no need to talk too much. People
should come and experience what we stand
for.
If given the opportunity, how would you
have handled the pandemic?
We would have made sure that every house hold that could not help themselves get weekly palliatives, just like the western world. We have a budget for it. Why not use it for the people. I have lived and schooled in the west and I know what is possible.
Given what happened during the 2016 governorship, what advice would you give to INEC to ensure transparent election in September?
Be honest and allow the people to truly
decide.