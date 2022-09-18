–ADC
ADC: Kachikwu a PDP member blackmailing party leaders, says Nwosu

African Democratic Congress (ADC) factional National Chairman Chief Ralph Nwosu has accused the presidential candidate Dumebi Kachikwu of being a card carrying member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

 He claimed that Kachikwu, who was expelled from the party alongside seven other chiefs over alleged anti-party activities by his faction on Saturday, is out to blackmail ADC and its leaders.

However, the interim National Chairman of the party, Patricia Akwashiki dismissed the purported expulsion of Kachikwu.

In a statement by the National Director of Communications and Programmes Ifenla Oligbinde Sunday, Nwosu alleged that the “expelled” presidential candidate arrogated to himself the Imperial Majestyship of the ADC since the presidential primary.

The statement said: “It has been 100 days since Dumebi Kachikwu emerged the candidate of our dear party. Rather than embark on any form of consultation, planning and strategic work to leverage the party and consolidate his candidacy, he has had a stranglehold on the neck of the NWC with the intention to sniff life out of the party for ominous reasons.

“As of today, Dumebi has not resigned his membership of the PDP. Dumebi has arrogated the ADC Imperial Majestyship to himself and committed all illegalities. He lured some state chairmen into calling illegal NEC, tried to dissolve the NWC, continued to dehumanize our party and blackmailed ADC leaders and critical stakeholders. 100 days after, see the polls and where other candidates and parties stand. Dumebi thinks he can lock down ADC for selfish reasons. We are not wheeling dealers.”

Meanwhile, Akwashiki urged party members to ignore Nwosu and his cohorts, claiming that their actions were diversionary, divisive and desperate attempts to destabilise the party.

 

