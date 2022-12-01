News

ADC re-engineers, appoints Oboh into campaign council

Ahead of the 2023 General Elections, the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has appointed Mrs. Mabel Oboh as the party’s representative in the Funso Doherty Campaign Council, for the Lagos State governorship election. According to the statement made available to newsmen in Lagos State at a closed door meeting which was held on Monday, 28th November 2022, ADC National Chairman, Chief Ralphs Okey Nwosu, confirmed the appointment and encouraged the party’s stakeholders in the state to make Lagos State a shining star. Recall that Mrs. Mabel Oboh who is a media practitioner was the party’s governorship candidate in Edo State in, and until recently the National Director of Inclusion and Diversity.

In attendance were ADC Lagos governorship candidate Mr. Funso Doherty, National Director of Diversity and Inclusion, Mrs. Mabel Oboh: National Director of Communications and Programmes (New and Alternative Media), Barr. Ifenla Oligbinde; Lagos State Chairman, Mr. George Ashiru, and Hon. Festus Duru, Lagos Secretary.

 

