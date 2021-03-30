ADC to adopt new manifesto, constitution in July

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) is to adopt its newly redesigned manifesto at the National Convention fixed for July this year.

Also to be adopted at the convention are the party’s amended constitution and “strategic compass.”

Director of Communications and Programmes of the party, Ifenla Oligbinde, at a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, said three committees were set up to carry out specific goals to align the thoughts and actions of the party to its vision.

Oligbinde disclosed that the list of a 150-member Board of Trustees (BoT), which reflects the 36 states of the country and Abuja, would be unveiled on April 12.

According to him, members of the BoT were selected after due diligence and advise from former presidents and military heads of state, academics, religious and traditional leaders.

“ADC has made tremendous progress as we have elected representatives all across Nigeria, becoming the third ranked and most sought out party in the country.

“People are still astonished and confounded that ADC is fast becoming the party that people seek, not because other parties do not exist, but because those parties have failed over and over again to deliver due democracy which our fathers fought for,” she said.

Like this: Like Loading...