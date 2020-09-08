ADC unveils plans to take over Ebonyi in 2023

African Democratic Congress (ADC), Ebonyi State, yesterday vowed that it would rule the state in 2023.

The party also boasted that it would sack the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the federal level in the next presidential election. Director of ADC Ambassadors in the state, Ndubuisi Moses stated this during the party’s meeting in Abakaliki.

He said the party was repositioning with a view to sacking PDP in Ebonyi State and the APC at the federal level and bring-ing good governance to the people.

Moses said: “ADC being the third leading party in Nigeria has been in good form and we are trying to make sure we transform the nation. “With the force we are coming in and with my own forum in Ebonyi state, the people will embrace the party.

We are winning 2023 governorship election of Ebonyi state and presidency. We are fully prepared and our structures are on ground to ensure we emerge victorious in future elections. We will sack APC at the federal level and PDP here in Ebonyi state.”

