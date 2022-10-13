ADC: We’ll frustrate plots to hijack our party –Nwosu

The National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Chief Ralph Okey Nwosu, has insisted that the party cannot be hijacked under his watch and assured members of the party that all necessary measures will be put in place to frustrate attempts by intruders to take over the party.

Nwosu said that none of the “political opportunists and moles” attempting to wreak havoc on the soul of the party were part of its foundation members and therefore cannot succeed in executing the evil plot. He alleged that the “expelled” presidential candidate of the party, Dumebi Kachikwu was drafted to ADC by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in order to destroy it ahead of the 2023 general elections. Nwosu said that when the preparations for the 2023 polls started, he concentrated on building the party because Nigerians were already tired of PDP and APC and were looking for a credible alternative political platform. “So, we tried to open the political space for more people to participate and that was the reason people like Kachikwu came in to join the party about six months ago “But we didn’t know that this man, our expelled presidential candidate, was drafted into our party by a powerful political clique to stop a presidential candidate of South East extraction from emerging under the ADC platform.

“They thought they could hold Peter Obi in the PDP. Now, this South East agitation, they think they can kill it by sending this man, Kachikwu, into our party,” he said. Nwosu accused some top shots in the PDP of involvement in the plot to destabilize ADC, adding that the conspiracy against his party was to suppress a section of the country and attract block votes of South East and South South for Atiku and Okowa’s candidacy. “What did this guy do? He (Kachikwu) went around meeting our delegates while we were conducting our congresses. Sometimes he will go and help them in conducting congresses and sometimes we learnt he will give them some money.

“And his message to them was, come, ADC has not been winning the presidency but this time ADC can win the Presidency and that they need somebody with capacity to make it happen. “And so people were moved and said okay if we get someone with capacity and he was showing capacity by giving them something. “In our kind of party that N1, 000 is something, if you give somebody N10, 000, it’s big money whereas in PDP you give somebody $10,000, he may not even look at it as anything. That’s how it all developed. “And we went for the presidential primary. The delegates actually voted for him. And you know immediately it happened, Kingsley Moghalu was the first person who started blaming our party that the primary was flawed and this and that.” Nwosu lamented that, in acting the conspiracy script, shortly after his emergency as presidential standard bearer of African Democratic Congress, ADC, Kachikwu went aloof and could not be reached by the party’s leadership again. He said that this aloofness and other infractions earned him expulsion from the party which resulted in the inability of ADC to constitute a Presidential Campaign Council for 2023 presidential election.

