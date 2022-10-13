–ADC
News

ADC: We’ll frustrate plots to hijack our party –Nwosu

Posted on Author Chris Ochayi Comment(0)

The National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Chief Ralph Okey Nwosu, has insisted that the party cannot be hijacked under his watch and assured members of the party that all necessary measures will be put in place to frustrate attempts by intruders to take over the party.

Nwosu said that none of the “political opportunists and moles” attempting to wreak havoc on the soul of the party were part of its foundation members and therefore cannot succeed in executing the evil plot. He alleged that the “expelled” presidential candidate of the party, Dumebi Kachikwu was drafted to ADC by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in order to destroy it ahead of the 2023 general elections. Nwosu said that when the preparations for the 2023 polls started, he concentrated on building the party because Nigerians were already tired of PDP and APC and were looking for a credible alternative political platform. “So, we tried to open the political space for more people to participate and that was the reason people like Kachikwu came in to join the party about six months ago “But we didn’t know that this man, our expelled presidential candidate, was drafted into our party by a powerful political clique to stop a presidential candidate of South East extraction from emerging under the ADC platform.

“They thought they could hold Peter Obi in the PDP. Now, this South East agitation, they think they can kill it by sending this man, Kachikwu, into our party,” he said. Nwosu accused some top shots in the PDP of involvement in the plot to destabilize ADC, adding that the conspiracy against his party was to suppress a section of the country and attract block votes of South East and South South for Atiku and Okowa’s candidacy. “What did this guy do? He (Kachikwu) went around meeting our delegates while we were conducting our congresses. Sometimes he will go and help them in conducting congresses and sometimes we learnt he will give them some money.

“And his message to them was, come, ADC has not been winning the presidency but this time ADC can win the Presidency and that they need somebody with capacity to make it happen. “And so people were moved and said okay if we get someone with capacity and he was showing capacity by giving them something. “In our kind of party that N1, 000 is something, if you give somebody N10, 000, it’s big money whereas in PDP you give somebody $10,000, he may not even look at it as anything. That’s how it all developed. “And we went for the presidential primary. The delegates actually voted for him. And you know immediately it happened, Kingsley Moghalu was the first person who started blaming our party that the primary was flawed and this and that.” Nwosu lamented that, in acting the conspiracy script, shortly after his emergency as presidential standard bearer of African Democratic Congress, ADC, Kachikwu went aloof and could not be reached by the party’s leadership again. He said that this aloofness and other infractions earned him expulsion from the party which resulted in the inability of ADC to constitute a Presidential Campaign Council for 2023 presidential election.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles

Nnamdi Kanu )
News Top Stories

Alleged Treason: Court re-schedules hearing of Kanu’s application to quash charge till Jan 18, 2022

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

…orders DSS to allow defendant change clothes, practice his faith A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, yesterday, re-scheduled the hearing of the application filed by the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, seeking to quash the treasonable felony charge the Federal Government preferred against him, till January 18, 2022. […]
News

Agindigbi, Onila communities rejoice as Kwara gov builds historic schools

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

The Kwara State government has completed the construction of three classrooms each at Nomadic LGEA Nursery and Primary School, Agindigbi and St. Luke LGEA Primary School, Onila, near Agbamu, Irepodun Local Government Area, where Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq had earlier refunded the money so far spent on the construction of the schools by women in the […]
News

Complete section 4 of East-West Road, Buhari directs NNPC

Posted on Author Success Nwogu

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday directed the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and its subsidiaries to fix section 4 of the East-West Road from Eleme roundabout to Onne Junction through the tax credit scheme. Buhari, who was represented by the Minister of Environment, Mr Mohammed Abdullahi, gave the directive at the opening ceremony of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica