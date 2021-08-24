Adcademy, Henley Business School partner to train graduates, professionals

Plans have been concluded by the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN) Adcademy in partnership with the Henley Business School, a global school with the United Kingdom signature to train existing professional and entrepreneurs in the advertising industry. The three-day training programme, which is expected to hold from August 26, according to the President of Henley Business School, Mr. Steve Babaeko, during a virtual press conference, is to continue to expand the level of education of participants with a view to looking at the gap in the advertising industry. “What is the industry doing and how best can we do it,” he said, stressing that the AAAN Adcademy is helping to develop and bring young talents into the industry. “We are partnering with Henley Business School, which is a heritage school and where there is a tradition of excellence to complement the excellence found here in Nigeria. As the first online advertising academy in Nigeria, the next event that starts on August 26 is a follow up to the one held earlier this year in March,” Babaeko said. He further noted that the programme was affordable and that some indigent students could enjoy sponsorship, while those who pay early or sponsor more than a participant would enjoy some discount as well. Alluding to the success of the first courses/training programme organised in March this year, Adeyinka Adewale, an Associate Professor of Entrepreneurship and Academic Director, Henley School spoke of a strong need to build professionals who know the craft of advertising. “The online course is to train existing professionals in the advertising space and overview of how the market works as a foundation of successful business,” he said, adding that leadership competences would be one of the focuses of the training course in order to lead their businesses successfully. Adewale, who noted that the programme would make professionals understand the business aspect of their craft, however, said that they would be taught the overview of how markets work, marketing intelligence and understanding consumers, leadership competence and the mastery of what it takes to lead oneself and lead others among other topics. He added that it would also be interactive and that resource persons from Nigeria, South Africa and others have been listed to take part in the three-day training. Also speaking, Mr. Barry Van Zyl of Henley Business School, said with the global presence of the school, participants would also benefit from networking as they would become alumni of the Henley Business School by taking part in the programme. The organisers, who noted that the training is open to graduates that want to come into advertising as well as those already in the business and profession, added that the curriculum has been broken down to accommodate people from various other professions.

Like this: Like Loading...