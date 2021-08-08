Business

AdCademy Masterclass: AAAN announces resource persons

The Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN) has announced the line-up of local and foreign experts billed for its second Academy Masterclass.

The Masterclass, which holds virtually from August 26-29, is in partnership with the prestigious Henley Business School.

The line-up of experts was announced via a statement jointly signed by Jenkins Alumona, AAAN Vice President/Chairman of the AdCademy Committee; and Olasunkanmi Atolagbe, acting AdCademy Director.

Those expected at the three-day training programme include Professor Adeyinka Adewale and Mr. Barry Van Zyl of Henley Business School, Mr. Bayo Adekambi, a reputed data expert: and Barrister Ayuli Jemide, Chairman, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Business Law Section.

Also billed to be at the programme as facilitators are marketing and communications big names such as Professor Emevwo Biakolo of the School of Communication of the Pan-Atlantic University; John Ugbe, Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria; and Leke Alder of Alder Consulting, Austin Ufomba, Chief Executive Officer, Tytron Group; and Mrs. Chioma Afe, Group Head, Retail Marketing and Analytics, Access Bank Plc.

The Masterclass, which has as theme “The Winning Strategy”, is a continuation of the AAAN’s efforts at expanding the industry talent pool. The programme is open to mid-level management staff in brand and client service, copywriters, artists, account/strategic planners, media managers and professionals involved in related functions in the private and public sectors.

Speaking on the programme, Steve Babaeko, AAAN President, explained that it is aimed at providing participants with deep strategic thinking skills and practical advertising craft that will help them become first-class professionals.

“Henley Business School will support the Masterclass with its robust business curriculum to ensure that this objective is achieved.

“We also looked at the gap within our industry and discovered that while people know about communication and creativity, they need to learn about the rudiments of the business.

“That vision works well with Henley Business School,” said Babaeko.

Registration for the Masterclass is scheduled to close on August 24. Participants who register between August 4 and 18 will enjoy a 10 per cent discount, while organisations with more than two delegates will enjoy an additional 10 per cent discount.

