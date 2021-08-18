News

AdCademy: Why we chose Henley Business School – AAAN President

Posted on Author Folashade Apetuje and Zaynab Tijani Comment(0)

The President of the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN), Mr. Steve Babaeko, has explained that the association chose Henley Business School (HBS) as partners for its AdCademy Masterclass Series because HBS is one of the heritage business training institutions in the world. Babaeko, who recently fielded questions on the second edition of the AdCademy Masterclass billed to hold virtually between 26 and 29 August, said HBS’ global reputation is built on its robust business curriculum through which it has built numerous business leaders around the world. He said: “We are really proud of the partnership with Henley Business School and if you research well, you’ll find out that HBS is one of the heritage business schools across the world with a really robust business portfolio and curriculum, which is the benefit we are looking for.

