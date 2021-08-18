AdCademy: Why we chose Henley Business School – AAAN President

The President of the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN), Mr. Steve Babaeko, has explained that the association chose Henley Business School (HBS) as partners for its AdCademy Masterclass Series because HBS is one of the heritage business training institutions in the world. Babaeko, who recently fielded questions on the second edition of the AdCademy Masterclass billed to hold virtually between 26 and 29 August, said HBS’ global reputation is built on its robust business curriculum through which it has built numerous business leaders around the world. He said: “We are really proud of the partnership with Henley Business School and if you research well, you’ll find out that HBS is one of the heritage business schools across the world with a really robust business portfolio and curriculum, which is the benefit we are looking for.
Related Articles
Imo: Catholic Bishop was rescued in Awara forest –Police
The Auxiliary Bishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Owerri, Bishop Moses Chikwe, who was kidnapped on December 27, has been rescued unhurt. His freedom came following what the Imo State Police Command described as a ‘sting operation’ embarked upon by key tactical squads of the Imo Police Command led by the Anti-kidnapping Unit alongside the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Two killed in terror attack in Vienna
Two people have died after several men with rifles opened fire at six different locations in the centre of the Austrian capital, Vienna, on Monday night. One suspect was shot dead by police and another arrested. At least one other is on the run from police. Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz called it a “repulsive […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Doctors’ claim of inadequate PPE incorrect –Minister
Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, has said that the claim by the striking resident doctors that there was inadequate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in hospitals was in correct. The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) had, within the week, noted that a major reason for downing tools nationwide was the sorry state of the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)