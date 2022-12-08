ADC’ll make remarkable impact in 2023, says Oboh

Biyi Adegoroye

The African Democratic Congress’ (ADC), National Diversity and Inclusion Director and the National Representative of the ADC, Lagos Campaign Council, Mrs Mabel Oboh has said that the party will make a remarkable impact in the next elections.

Speaking after a strategic meeting with the Lagos State Working Committee and the Campaign Council ahead of the 2023 General Elections, she said discussions are underway on critical strategies to move the ADC gubernatorial election campaign to the next level in the state.

In a press statement, Oboh said that the meeting was very successful and that she is certain that ADC is well prepared to win the Lagos State number one seat.

“Our governorship candidate, Funsho Doherty, and his deputy, Rosemary Giwa-Amu are very capable to run the affairs of Lagos State. Moreover, ADC DNA promotes inclusiveness in all that we do and this meeting is centered on how to achieve this amongst other matters on the table.”

Oboh met with the ADC Lagos State inaugurated committee that will coordinate the party’s election process in the state and also in attendance was Giwa-Amu, with the view to ensuring that the party succeeds in the forthcoming election in Nigeria.

Speaking on the essence of the meeting, Oboh said that: “We are ready to work with women and young people to engage them in the electoral process, and also to mobilise other youths to stand their ground in making sure the party candidates are elected.

“The task ahead of us is enormous, but with the quality of membership of this committee, I am positive that our party will once again prove its ability to successfully midwife another victorious election outing in 2023. We must live up to the billing.”

She added that ADC is fully on the ground before, during and after the 2023 election in the state and will work with the orphanage, less privileged, women and youths in the state.

The Chairman of APC in Lagos, Mr. George Ashiru, who officially welcomed Oboh, added that the party practices true internal democracy without any godfatherism and lack of transparency, adding that “our members and supporters are a microcosm of Lagos.”

“While our gubernatorial candidate, Funso Doherty, an indigene of Lagos State and a highly cerebral go-getter and achiever in the private sector prior to putting his hat on the ring, his Deputy Gubernatorial candidate is a retired Magistrate who has served in the public sector in Lagos State and hails from the South- South region of Nigeria which is of credit to non-indigenous living in Lagos.

“Many of our executives are residents from all over Nigeria who have settled in Lagos and added value to the state in the public and private sectors.”

ADC Lagos Council DG, Dr. Muhammed Ogidi, on his part said that the party represents the true face of Lagos State.

“We don’t promote ethnic jingoism and have a large representation of women and youths in our membership and executives. We are working very hard and the result will be evident come 2023,” he said.

