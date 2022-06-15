Politics

ADC’ll tackle traffic congestion, tax burden, invest in education, health  – Doherty

The gubernatorial candidate for African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Lagos State, Funso Doherty, has assured that his administration would address traffic situations in the state, reduce tax burden and invest in education and health sectors.

The Former Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Pensions Alliance Limited, emerged as the winner of the gubernatorial primaries for ADC in Lagos State, penultimate Saturday.

Speaking after he was declared winner, Doherty said: “We will reform the public service to free up funds that could be redirected in the enlightened public interest to enable the state do more for the people.”

The election saw delegates from the 20 Local Government Areas in Lagos, who in line with the 2022 Amended Electoral Act, were tasked to choose their governorship candidate for Lagos State in next year’s general election. The event began with the accreditation of Delegates in an orderly manner, after which each contestant went ahead to address all the delegates.

Voting for the ADC Governorship Primary commenced shortly after the contestants’ speeches followed by the counting of ballot papers. A total of 513 delegates were accredited for the election with nine voided votes and one missing vote.
Doherty emerged the clear winner with 373 votes defeating his opponent, Akinwunmi Braithwaite, who got 130 votes.

 

