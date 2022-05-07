News

Addax Petroleum confirms 1 dead in Izombe flow station’s explosion

Posted on Author Success Nwogu Comment(0)

Addax Petroleum Development Nigeria Ltd on Friday said that a suspected vandal died during an explosion at Izombe Flow Station in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State on Wednesday. Theexplosionoccurredatthe facility operated by Addax Petroleum Development Nigeria Limited. Spokesperson of Addax Petroleum Development Nigeria Ltd, Mrs. Awatt Etta in a statement said the suspected vandal died in an explosion that occurred around 01:15am on May 4, along a track road leading to the flow station. According to her, the lifeless body of the suspected vandal and an unexploded explosive device was found within the premises of Oil Mining Lease (OML) 124.

She stated that the company was investigating the incident in collaboration with relevant regulatory agencies and security agencies. Etta said: “About 01:15am on May 4, an explosion occurred along a track road leading to one of the wellheads at Izombe Flow station in OML 124. “An immediate search was conducted, and unexploded Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and a corpse were found at the scene.

 

