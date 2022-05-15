Faith

Address citizens’ plight, Baptist Convention tells govt

The Nigerian Baptist Convention has urged the Nigerian government led by President Muhammadu Buhari to live up to its responsibility in addressing insecurity, hunger Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike and other challenges affecting the citizens.

 

The convention bemoaned that insecurity in Nigeria has escalated beyond imagination with several cases of rape, gruesome murder, kidnapping and ransom demands.

 

It also expressed dissatisfaction that the ASUU strikes have done more harm than good on the education sector with students bearing most of the accruing costs from the occurrences, as they get to spend more years in school which in turn affects the employment pattern where age is an important factor for entry-level jobs.

 

President of the Nigerian Baptist Convention, Rev. Dr. Israel Adelani Akanji in a communique issued after the 109th annual convention- in-session, held at the Baptist International Convention Centre (BICC), Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, partly stated: “As a Christian denomination, we cannot but look up to God in prayer for help. Hence, we strongly advise government at the three tiers of governance to organise constant prayers as one of the weapons to curbing and resolving security challenges in Nigeria;

 

“In the interim, we urge government to swallow pride and engage international help in various efforts to decapitate terrorist groups in Nigeria.

 

 

We strongly call on government to take more pragmatic steps at dealing with the issues of insecurity in our land such as in-depth researches of specific security challenges to identify the root causes and develop actionable solutions that will curb terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery, herdsmen/farmers’ clashes and other organised crimes in the country.

 

“Surveillance and intelligence gathering are some of the sophisticated methods that law enforcement authorities use to tackle security challenges.

 

We therefore advise government to be proactive in deploying intelligence gathering and surveillance and reasonably predict potential crime with near-perfect accuracy rather than being reactive in the fight against security challenges in Nigeria.”

 

With emphasis on the 2013 General Elections, the convention prayed that God chooses for the country leaders after his heart at all levels of governance, while imploring political parties “to field God-fearing candidates for the interest of our common good.”

 

The convention also appealed to the Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman, to reopen the Oyun Baptist Secondary School, Ijagbo, which was shut down over hijab controversy, so that the students can continue with their education and particularly to enable the final year students can write their West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

 

