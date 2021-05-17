Address food insecurity in Nigeria, PDP tells Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the All Progressives Congress (APC)- led Federal Government to address the worsening food insecurity and the attendant hunger and starvation across the country.

PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, lamented that under President Muhammadu Buhari government, over 82.9 million Nigerians could no longer afford their daily meals.

The party:“Due to the misrule of the APC and Buhari administration, our country now ranks as 98 out of 107 in Global Hunger Index, with an agonising food shortage, collapsed purchasing power; alarming 33.3 percent unemployment and 22.95 food inflation rates as well as increased morbidity and mortality rates

