Address Homes harps on professionalism as real estate marketplace conference ends in Lagos

A leading property firm, The Address Homes, has praised the drive by the Lagos State Government to tackle quackery in the real estate sector, describing the just-concluded 3rd Real Estate Market Place Conference and Exhibition as a huge platform created to deepen professionalism in the industry.

The luxury property development company said the decision of the government through the Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority, LASRERA, to create a platform for the players in the industry to discuss safety, technology, policies and showcase their products and services underpins Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration’s commitment to boost the sector.

The conference and exhibition with the theme: “Town Hall Meeting on the Lagos Real Estate Emerging Markets- Mitigating the Potential Risks” held at Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Address Homes which was one of the sponsors of the event said it decided to partner with the Lagos State government on the project because of its desire to enthrone complete sanitisation of the industry and enhance growth in the burgeoning sector.

Morohuntoye Olufunke Loveth of the Client Service, Marketing unit of the company in an interview with our correspondent said the idea behind the conference aligns with the core values of The Address Homes which are hinged on professionalism, integrity and customer satisfaction.

“As a realtor and stakeholder you must have a knowledge of what is going on in the industry; you must also know that there are checks and balances in the operations within the sector and those are part of what this marketplace is designed to address. Various stakeholders within the industry have been able to interact and share ideas that can uplift the real estate sector.

“And again, as one of the exhibitors, the event has been able to create a platform for us to showcase our potential to do things differently. We have said that Address Homes doesn’t just do construction we build homes with a combination of high-class contemporary architectural design and high-level finishes with respect to designs and styles that meet consumer passion, taste and comfort. Our projects including The Luxuria, located on Alexander Road, Dan and Dan located on Banana Road, Ikoyi, Osapa London among others speak of the difference we bring into construction,” she said.

Speaking at the conference and exhibition, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu who was represented by his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, described the real estate sector as the biggest employer of labour in the country with the potential to open the floodgate of economic prosperity for not only the state but the nation.

He said the industry with a propensity to be the cash cow for the people needs to be protected against quackery, and unprofessional attitudes of practitioners who could compromise safety and hurt the citizens.

He said, “We are worried about the emerging trends and practices in the sector in recent times which has now called for increased vigilance on the part of all genuine practitioners and the government in view of the rate of reported cases of dubious acts by some real estate agents who are taking undue advantage of the market which has become one of the fastest growing in Nigeria and Lagos State in particular as a result of increasing population.

“Our government through LASRERA has defined minimum operational standards and guidelines for citizens to abide by, adding that the guidelines provide a comprehensive checklist for the citizens to correctly identify and have a competitive list of registered individuals/organizations to avoid doing business with unregistered Real Estate practitioners in the system.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...