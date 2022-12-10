Address Homes harps on professionalism at Lagos real estate marketplace conference

A leading property firm, The Address Homes, has praised the drive of the Lagos State Government to tackle quackery in the real estate sector, describing the just-concluded 3rd Real Estate Market Place Conference and Exhibition as a huge platform created to deepen professionalism in the industry. The luxury property development company said the decision of the government through the Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority, LASRERA, to create a platform for the players in the industry to discuss safety, technology, policies and showcase their products and services underpins Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration’s commitment to boost the sector.

The conference and exhibition with the theme: “Town Hall Meeting on the Lagos Real Estate Emerging Markets- Mitigating the Potential Risks” held at Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Address Homes, which was one of the sponsors of the event said it decided to partner with the Lagos State government on the project because of its desire to enthrone complete sanitisation of the industry and enhance growth in the burgeoning sector. Morohuntoye Olufunke Loveth of the Client Service, Marketing unit of the company in an interview with our correspondent said the idea behind the conference aligns with the core values of The Address Homes which are hinged on professionalism, integrity and customer satisfaction.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...