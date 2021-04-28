News

Address insecurity, APC chieftain tells Buhari

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

An All Progressives Congress chieftain in Ekiti State, Otunba Olusegun Agbalajobi, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately declare a state of emergency on security in the country. The APC stalwart said this had become imperative in view of the incessant kidnapping, killing, banditry, insurgency and other manifestations of insecurity bedevilling the country.

In a statement titled; “Nigeria and its preponderance of insecurity,” issued in Ado-Ekiti yesterday, Agbalajobi said declaring emergency on security would help to stem the rising wave of insecurity that was fast pushing Nigeria to the precipice. He said the worsening security situation required desperate and decisive measures in the best interest of Nigerians, hence the need to adopt a multi-level approach to nip in the bud the security challenges. Agbalajobi added that the current federal police structure had been overwhelmed by insurgency and banditry, saying decentralisation of the country’s security architecture remained the only viable option to overcome the hydra-headed challenges. The APC stalwart, however, called for the establishment of both state and local police systems with clear cut structures and functions for effective and efficient policing of communities.

Our Reporters

