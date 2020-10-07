Metro & Crime

Address insecurity issues on water ways, NLC tells Bayelsa govt

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Comment(0)

Organised labour Bayelsa State branch, on Tuesday urged the state government led by Douye Diri to as a matter of urgency address the security situation on the water ways of the state.
Speaking in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, during a celebration to mark the World Day for Decent Work with the theme ‘A New Social Decent Contract for Recovery and Resilience’, the state Chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) John Bipre Ndiomu in his speech also asked for the provision of good sanitary convenience in their different work place.
He also asked for the provision of portable water supply in the work place adding that the challenges confronting workers in the local governments and higher institutions should be addressed by the present administration of Governor Douye Diri.
Also the Organised Labour asked for the provision of working tools maintaining that workers both in public and private sectors should be trained and retrained.
He said that to realize decent work every policy maker and employer of labour should act in such a manner that the well being of the people should be considered first before any other thing stating that emphasis should be on the promotion of a minimum wage, pay rise, reliable security and social network for all workers and citizens in Bayelsa State and the country at large.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ikpeazu receives 30-year development plan for Abia

Posted on Author Reporter

*Vows to aid implementation   Emmanuel Ifeanyi, Aba   Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has received the draft plan for the state’s long-term development plan. This is even as he pledges his commitment to the implementation of parts of the draft plan during his tenure. Receiving the draft plan from a delegation of the […]
Metro & Crime

Four die as car plunges into Benue river

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

  Robbers attack Catholic Church priest in Makurdi   At least four people lost their lives when a Hilux van plunged into the Tyo-Mu River, a tributary of the River Benue near the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Base in Makurdi, Benue State. The victims were returning from holidays when the accident occurred on Sunday.   […]
Metro & Crime

Ogun: Police kill kidnapper, rescue NYSC member, other

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni

Police in Ogun State yesterday clashed with suspected kidnappers on the Sagamu-Ijebu- Ode highway, killing one of them during a fierce gun battle. The police also rescued two kidnapped victims, including a serving female member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC). The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO),DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident. Oyeyemi […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: