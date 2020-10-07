Address insecurity issues on water ways, NLC tells Bayelsa govt

Organised labour Bayelsa State branch, on Tuesday urged the state government led by Douye Diri to as a matter of urgency address the security situation on the water ways of the state.

Speaking in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, during a celebration to mark the World Day for Decent Work with the theme ‘A New Social Decent Contract for Recovery and Resilience’, the state Chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) John Bipre Ndiomu in his speech also asked for the provision of good sanitary convenience in their different work place.

He also asked for the provision of portable water supply in the work place adding that the challenges confronting workers in the local governments and higher institutions should be addressed by the present administration of Governor Douye Diri.

Also the Organised Labour asked for the provision of working tools maintaining that workers both in public and private sectors should be trained and retrained.

He said that to realize decent work every policy maker and employer of labour should act in such a manner that the well being of the people should be considered first before any other thing stating that emphasis should be on the promotion of a minimum wage, pay rise, reliable security and social network for all workers and citizens in Bayelsa State and the country at large.

Like this: Like Loading...