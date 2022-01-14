Address marginalisation of Ekiti South, lawmaker tells Fayemi

A governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Femi Bamisile has asked Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi to address the alleged political marginalization of Ekiti South. The zone has not produced a governor since the creation of the state, and the House of Representatives member urged Fayemi and the APC to pick the ruling party’s candidate for the June 18 governorship election from there. The Chairman, House Committee on the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) promised to prioritise leadership and good governance, human capital development, agriculture, industrial growth, among others, as cardinal objectives of his administration if elected governor. Bamisile spoke on Thursday, while declaring his intention to contest the governorship poll at the APC Secretariat in Ado Ekiti. He said: “I listened to Governor Fayemi about a week and a half ago and said that all the eight of us contesting governorship are capable of governing Ekiti. We are not asking anybody to impose anyone, but you must be fair to the South, what is fair is fair.
